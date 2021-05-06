Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Israel close to herd immunity'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Biden, described his work fighting against the novel coronavirus, his time working alongside former President Trump and currently under President Biden in an interview with Channel 13 News last Wednesday night.

"I would say consistently that my worst nightmare would be the appearance of a new virus that jumps species from an animal host to a human that would have two characteristics: one, that it would jump extraordinarily easy from person to person. And two, it had the capability of resulting in considerable degree in morbidity and mortality, said Fauci, "and unfortunately, my worst nightmare has come true."

"I often use Israel as the prototype example of what actually goes right" he continued, acknowledged Israel's success in the fight against the novel coronavirus. "I don't think Israel did everything perfectly, no one does."

Fauci described advantages the Jewish state has had in fighting the virus such as its small population.

"I think that the history of Israel, because of its size political circumstances, knows how to stick together as a single unit."

Fauci stated clearly that he strongly believes that Israel will achieve "herd immunity" - a term used when nearly the entire country's population is vaccinated against a disease, but also believes that other countries that have suffered greater difficulties against the virus will eventually learn to control it.

"I believe it's likely that we will have to continue vaccinating over a period of several years," he continued.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Fauci urged young people and children to get vaccinated , stating that they could be "an important vehicle for vaccinating the community."

Having worked with both the Biden and Trump administrations, Fauci spoke higher of Biden, stating that Biden promised to let "science, evidence and data direct what we do."

Fauci spoke of his disagreements working under Trump, especially regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine, and made it clear that he and his family continue to receive death threats from the "anti-science" crowd.

Last April, it was reported that conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist Naomi Wolf suggested that Dr. Fauci was "beholden to Israel" rather than serving the United States.

Ben Sales/JTA contributed to this report.