Health Minister Yuli Edelstein lashed out Interior Minister Arye Deri on Thursday afternoon, accusing him of spreading the message that Israelis should not be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus."In recent days, there have been cases of the spreading of fake news and calls not to get vaccinated by Yisrael Beytenu MKs," Edelstein wrote on Twitter and Facebook. "I would like to understand from the chairman of the party, Avigdor Liberman, if this is the official position of the party. And, if not, then I ask you to join the efforts to encourage citizens to vaccinate so we can beat this pandemic." Edelstein's social posts followed an impassioned speech in the Knesset on Wednesday, where he told MKs that if they spread fake news or tell people not to vaccinate they could cause people to die.
“With all due respect to the spreaders of lies, we are constantly approached by the heads of authorities, celebrities and doctors, who want to set a personal example,” the health minister said at the Knesset. “My main mission is to fight fake news in the coming weeks and months.
“If you do not want to get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated,” he continued. “But do not discuss things you don’t understand, or spread lies. This could cause someone who hears this nonsense to not get vaccinated, become sick and possibly even die.”The Pfizer vaccines, several hundred thousand which have already arrived in Israel, are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the data has been reviewed carefully by teams of health professionals inside and outside the Health Ministry.
Edelstein said his ministry would provide information about the vaccines to the public and would closely monitor the results and any side effects of those who receive inoculations.
“The people of Israel will not be given any vaccine that we do not trust 100%,” he said, noting that he had signed the approval for the coronavirus vaccine to be covered under the Vaccine Victims’ Law, which would ensure compensation to anyone harmed by it.Vaccination in Israel is supposed to start Saturday night with the inoculation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Sheba Medical Center, followed by medical personnel across the country on Sunday morning.