The Education Ministry introduced a new coronavirus testing procedure on Wednesday to aid students' return to schools and kindergartens.

In collaboration with the Health Ministry, the new procedure will require students and education staff to take a coronavirus tests if any illness is pointed out in their educational institution, either school or kindergarten. However, the consent of the student's parents and of the education staff will be required.

Noticeably, this procedure will also apply to cases in which the disease breaks out in a particular authority or locality.

As part of the new procedure, the following parties will be able to request the test:

▪️ Education Ministry headquarters

▪️ Education Ministry departments

▪️ Local authorities

▪️ School principals

▪️ Kindergarten principals

▪️ Health Ministry

The tests will be conducted by the Health Ministry and their results will be transmitted through the health care providers directly to the subjects.

