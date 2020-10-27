The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Eilat AMU, opened after gang-rape, may close if funding is not transferred

The AMU was first opened at the end of August in Eilat's Yoseftal Medical Center, shortly after the announcement of the gang rape and as part of the national despair following the incident.

By TAMAR BEERI  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 12:36
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16 year old victim of a gang rape in Eilat a few days ago, in Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16 year old victim of a gang rape in Eilat a few days ago, in Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Eilat's new Acute Medical Unit (AMU) for victims of sexual assault, which was announced to be opening following the gang-rape of a 16-year-old, may not open after all if it does not receive the proper funding, Clalit Health Services announced on Tuesday morning, according to KAN.
The AMU was first opened at the end of August in Eilat's Yoseftal Medical Center, shortly after the announcement of the gang rape and as part of the national despair following the incident.
But since the funding that was promised from the Health Ministry allegedly never went through to the project, Clalit announced that if the funding does not come through in the coming days, they will be forced to close down the AMU.
The Health Ministry, according to KAN, simply responded, "Clalit Health Services has been told several times that there will not be a budget problem for the Acute Medical Unit in Eilat."
Five additional AMUs were announced to be opening throughout the country at the same time that the one in Eilat was announced. The Finance Ministry allocated the funds to operate these AMUs, encouraged by head of the Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women and Gender Equality MK Oded Forer as well as MK Alex Kushnir, both of Israel Beytenu.
The opening of these AMUs occurred as it came to light that the country was extremely lacking in emergency response to sexual assaults following the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat. The victim had traveled back home to seek professional help following the incident because Yoseftal Medical Center did not have an AMU at the time.
As 11 people were indicted, four of them for rape, it became apparent that the country needed an improved response system in order to properly handle such situations.


Tags Eilat rape hospital
