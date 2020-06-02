The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Elderly more worried about others than themselves during pandemic - study

Of the anxiety inducing factors, survey results found that respondents worried most for their family, more so than their own circumstances.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 2, 2020 10:09
During the coronavirus pandemic older adults have been found to worry more about others than themselves despite their high-risk status, according to a survey conducted by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). 
The survey was conducted by Prof. Galit Nimrod of the university's Department of Communications Studies and Center for Multidisciplinary Research in Aging. It surveyed 407 people aged 60 during the fourth week of the general lockdown in Israel. 
As part of the survey respondents answered questions about the current status of their well-being, sources of anxiety over the coronavirus spread, and internet use following the pandemic. 
COVID-19 related stressors survey results (Credit: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev) COVID-19 related stressors survey results (Credit: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev)
Meanwhile, other anxiety causing factors such as immediate threats to the respondents' health, financial situation or social isolation topped concerns such as possible long-term impacts of the prolonged lockdown. 
Amid other anxiety inducing factors, Nimrod also found that internet usage,  for the purpose of social communication, which expectedly spiked during the lockdown,  heightened anxiety, whereas increased internet use for the purpose of leisure was found to significantly enhance user's well-being. 
“Instead of spending so much time video conferencing, older adults should take advantage of the internet’s opportunities for leisure, which results in enhanced well-being. Online games, listening to music, watching videos, studying and even exercise and volunteering all may bring both distraction and satisfaction, even if they are not as enjoyable as elders’ normal routines,” the Nimrod said.
Changes in internet use following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (Credit: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev)Changes in internet use following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (Credit: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev)
 
Additionally, Nimrod found that those already suffering from ill health, those less well-educated and immigrants exhibited more anxiety. The older the respondent, however, the lower the levels of anxiety.
The study was carried out under the auspices of the BGU Coronavirus Task Force initiated by BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz to harness the ingenuity and resources of the University to tackle the myriad challenges of the pandemic.


