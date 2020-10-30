Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, children have found themselves facing a new reality in which they have very limited ability to participate in sports programs. To help combat this, a new Emergency Fund by Value Sports as well as a collaboration between the Israeli Basketball Association and the Israeli Football Association will begin supporting more than 100 sports clubs. The Sylvan Adams Family Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Sports are also participating in the immense collaboration. The fund promises to provide support packages including financial grants for the clubs and scholarships for children whose families cannot afford participation payments, as well as to reach children from diverse ethnic and religious background.Value Sports also intends to help managers of sports clubs with workshops and financial support as clubs return to normal operational schedules.The initial projected budget is NIS 4.5m. and the partners are continuing to seek further investors.