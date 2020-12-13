The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Experts present model for learning from coronavirus mistakes

Criticizing the government response to the pandemic has virtually become Israel’s national sport over the last few months.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 18:47
Israelis are seen waiting at a bus stop in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on December 13, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen waiting at a bus stop in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on December 13, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
As Israel grapples with a rising rate of coronavirus infection and the possibility of a third lockdown, two policy advisers have come up with a model for a new way of handling the virus – and not a moment too soon.
Ron Tzur, the CEO of Sparks Consulting Group Ltd  and chair of the advisory board of the Israeli Leadership Forum and Prof. Nissim Cohen, head of the Department of Administration and Public Policy and director of the Center for Public Policy and Administration at the University of Haifa, will present their study, called, “A National Model for Evaluating Policy in Times of Crisis,” on Wednesday at the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economics and Society run by the Israel Democracy Institute, which will be held from December 14-16.
Ron Tzur. (Photo credit: Sparkes & Design Studio)Ron Tzur. (Photo credit: Sparkes & Design Studio)
Nissim Cohen. (Photo credit: Einat Lavi)Nissim Cohen. (Photo credit: Einat Lavi)

While criticizing the government response to the pandemic has virtually become Israel’s national sport over the last few months, Tzur and Cohen are not interested in assigning blame, only in figuring out how to manage the crisis – and other crises that may arise – better in the future.
“We are calling for leadership,” said Cohen. “A time of crisis is also a window of opportunity... Our leaders use the terminology of war when they are talking about pandemic. It’s natural that Israel would use a military-oriented approach. But if each wave of the virus is seen as a battle, we’ve lost the first two. So isn’t it reasonable that a decision maker would wake up and say, ‘It’s time to do things differently?’”
Given the confused and confusing management of the crisis – such as the policy shifts last week that saw a proposal for a night curfew quickly scuttled and replaced with mall openings all over Israel – Cohen said, “When people understand that decision makers are guided by short-term self-interest, it is very hard for the average citizen to obey the government.”
Another factor that makes it hard for the government to get citizens to comply with regulations is that every sector of society has its own rationale for refusing to follow the rules. In the ultra-Orthodox sector, citizens tend to trust their rabbinical authorities more than the government, while Arabs often distrust or reject the authority of the mostly Jewish government. But Tzur noted that, for secular Jews, “There is an Israeli Zionist ethos of strategies for bypassing rules,” that goes back to pre-state times, when Jews fought the British mandate policies.
Tzur said that the leadership seemed to have missed most learning opportunities that have arisen as a result of the crisis.  While it was understandable that no one was prepared for the first wave, “We’ve done hundreds of thousands of tests, but we still don’t have criteria for how to open the schools, whether to allow demonstrations, how can synagogues open safely.”
Given all these factors, it might seem that the government has no chance of preventing a third lockdown or of making sure that if there is one, it achieves the goal of containing the spread of the virus, unless there is a dramatic shift in the approach used.
And while the vaccine may bring an end to the crisis, locking down until everyone gets vaccinated does not strike them as good public policy. “I hope the vaccine will work, but imagine what will happen if it does not work,” said Cohen. The two are also not putting their faith in new elections. “Our study aims not to change the players, but to change the rules of the game.”
Their three-pronged policy proposes “a specific model for investigating and evaluating policy during the current crisis—a model that can be used without delay and can improve outcomes as we prepare for the anticipated peak morbidity and mortality this winter.”
This would mean looking at what the government planned for and comparing it to what actually happened. For example, in the first wave, hospitals cancelled elective surgeries and screening tests, with the goal of keeping people away from hospitals, but in retrospect, many public health experts have criticized this policy as short-sighted, detrimental to the health of thousands and unhelpful in terms of preventing the spread of the virus.
The second part of their plan “calls for the adoption of this model in other crises as well, given the certainty that another crisis will surely come.”
The third part is a call for “the assimilation in Israel of a culture of policy evaluation (both during crises and in routine times) as part of a broader process of devising and implementing carefully planned and systematic policies.”
Said Tzur, “There is nothing genius-level about this. We are thinking in reverse... We didn’t invent anything here.”
They also noted that the crisis has exposed existing problems in Israeli society, such as income inequality. Tzur said that as they researched their study, he was surprised by “the depth of despair in Israeli society,” but also cheered by how local authorities had stepped in and helped manage the crisis.
Their approach is not about pointing fingers at those who have made mistakes. “Of course people made mistakes, this was all new,” said Cohen. “Everyone wants to hear people admit they made mistakes... But the point is to figure out what we can do better.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by