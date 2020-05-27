The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Fake Israeli coronavirus vaccine being sold in South America

Boxes with the MIGAL’s Hebrew logo contain small sealed vials of the fake vaccine and a set of counterfeit instructions for use - also in Hebrew.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 27, 2020 11:39
Fake MIGAL COVID-19 vaccine (photo credit: Courtesy)
Fake MIGAL COVID-19 vaccine
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A fake and potentially dangerous coronavirus vaccine is being sold in South America, MIGAL (The Galilee Research Institute) said late Tuesday. 
Boxes with the MIGAL’s Hebrew logo that contain small sealed vials of the fake vaccine and a set of counterfeit instructions for use - also in Hebrew - were discovered, a company release said. 
MIGAL immediately informed the Foreign and Health ministries of the issue, which immediately intervened. The World Health Organization was contacted, as well as the health ministries in several South American countries.
An in-depth investigation is underway. Already, according to MIGAL CEO David Zigdon, in Ecuador, one seller was found to be selling these fake vaccines for $380 each. 
The release added that MIGAL’s website was recently the target of a massive cyberattack, as well. 
The research institute has been in the headlines over the past several months of the coronavirus crisis because it is working on developing a novel COVID-19 vaccine
As a reminder, the institute had previously developed a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus strain that causes bronchial disease affecting poultry. The safety and effectiveness of the poultry vaccine has been proven in animal trials carried out at Israel’s Veterinary institute. Now, the team is adapting the existing vaccine for humans against COVID-19. 
A team representative recently told The Jerusalem Post that they are on target for testing its new oral vaccine on humans early this summer. 


Tags south america Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by