Fake Israeli coronavirus vaccine being sold in South America

A fake and potentially dangerous coronavirus vaccine is being sold in South America, MIGAL (The Galilee Research Institute) said late Tuesday.

Boxes with the MIGAL’s Hebrew logo that contain small sealed vials of the fake vaccine and a set of counterfeit instructions for use - also in Hebrew - were discovered, a company release said.

MIGAL immediately informed the Foreign and Health ministries of the issue, which immediately intervened. The World Health Organization was contacted, as well as the health ministries in several South American countries.

An in-depth investigation is underway. Already, according to MIGAL CEO David Zigdon, in Ecuador, one seller was found to be selling these fake vaccines for $380 each.

The release added that MIGAL’s website was recently the target of a massive cyberattack, as well.

The research institute has been in the headlines over the past several months of the coronavirus crisis because it is working on developing a novel COVID-19 vaccine

As a reminder, the institute had previously developed a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus strain that causes bronchial disease affecting poultry. The safety and effectiveness of the poultry vaccine has been proven in animal trials carried out at Israel’s Veterinary institute. Now, the team is adapting the existing vaccine for humans against COVID-19.