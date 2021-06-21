The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
For 1st time since COVID-19 began, Israel registers no deaths in a week

Following some outbreaks in several schools, number of daily cases at the highest in a month.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 21, 2021 11:41
A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has not registered any coronavirus deaths in a week. The good news comes as the country is grappling with an increase in daily cases as a result of a number of outbreaks in Israeli schools.
Some six people have succumbed to the virus since the beginning of June. In the first three weeks of May, there were 24 deaths. At the peak of the pandemic in January, dozens of new victims were registered very day.
The number of serious patients has also remained stable: as of Monday morning there were 24 people in serious conditions – a slight increase from the 21 such patients on Saturday. A month earlier they were over 50, and in January the number stood at over 1,200 for several days.
At the same time, Israel is registering a significant increase in new cases. Some 48 people tested positive to the virus on Sunday, and another 57 were identified on Monday as of 9 a.m. The last time such a number of new daily cases was registered was May 5, with 68 cases. However, the figure remains extremely low compared to the thousands of new people that were infected every day during the darkest periods of the pandemic.
As a result of an outbreak in a school in Binyamina, on Monday the town was classified as yellow according to the traffic light model, marking the first time in several week a municipality in the country is not green.  
The traffic light model was conceived by health authorities earlier in the year in order to decide how to distribute resources around the countries, such as testing stations, and to determine how schools would function. A yellow designation currently does not carry practical consequences. Some 80 residents of Binyamina have tested positive to the virus.
Following the outbreaks in schools, health authorities and experts are encouraging parents to get their children 12-15 vaccinated.
Also on Monday, the Health Ministry announced that Israelis can access the new coronavirus certificate for both vaccinated and recovered people valid until December 31.


