Four women receive Brilife COVID vaccination, as Hadassah trials continue

All four women were in their 20s - 30s and had been medically tested and found suitable to participate in the trial, which began last Sunday , and to receive the vaccine.

They arrived at the Center for Clinical Studies in Humans at Hadassah, where the vaccine was injected into their arms by Nurse Hannah Drori, head of the center's nursing staff. She was accompanied by Prof. Yoseph Caraco, director of the center.

"We are grateful to all of you," Prof. Caraco told the trial's participants after delving into a detailed explanation of the vaccine's contents.

'Without your willingness to volunteer, it would not have been possible to advance this research and reach the next stages of the trial and begin vaccinating older populations as well. Thanks to you, we will be able to reach the coveted moment of returning to everyday life in Israel," he said.

25-year-old Sharon Ben Hemo, a fourth-year student in the Faculty of Dentistry of Hadassah and Hebrew University, chose to participate and receive the vaccine on Sunday morning.

'I heard about the possibility of participating in the clinical trial through other students and decided to join. I have no fear of getting the shot, because I've read up and researched the composition of the vaccine," she said.

"I am happy to be part of an important process that should bring the coronavirus to an end," she concluded.