The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

France closes dozens of schools days into school year amid coronavirus

The incidents were related to "factors outside school, concerning people who could have been contaminated" during the summer break, according to France 24.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 03:37
A view shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day to the public following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day to the public following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Dozens of schools across France have been forced to close just days into the school year after the country recorded almost 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a record since the beginning of the pandemic.
More people were also hospitalized as a result of the disease.
Health authorities said in a statement that there had been 8,975 new confirmed cases, almost 1,500 higher than the previous March 31 daily peak of 7,578, when France was in one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.
The surge in parts of France, which is partially due to increased testing, has meant a dozen schools have been forced to close just days into the new academic year. Schools in France are forced to close if a school reports three or more coronavirus cases.
"In mainland France there are currently 12 schools closed out of a total of more than 60,000, which is a small figure. In addition, 10 schools in La Réunion (a French department in the Indian Ocean) were closed, which makes the total 22," Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told Europe 1 radio, according to France 24.
Blanquer also noted that nearly 130 classes have been cancelled, and health officials are currently looking into 250 purported COVID-19 incidents daily as a result of the return to classes.
The incidents were related to "factors outside school, concerning people who could have been contaminated" during the summer break, according to France 24.
The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at an eighth consecutive record of 6,011, versus a low of 272 on May 27 - two weeks after authorities lifted the two-month-long lockdown.
The cumulative number of cases now totals 309,156.
As the rise in infections has mainly affected young people, who are less likely to develop complications, there has so far been less strain on French hospitals, which were almost overwhelmed at the end of March.
But after falling steadily for months after an April 14 peak of 32,292, the number of people hospitalized was up by 28 on Friday to 4,671, rising for a sixth day in a row.
Among those, the number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 rose by 9 to 473, far below the April 8 record of 7,148, but increasing for an eighth consecutive day.
The number of people in France reported to have died from COVID-19 was 30,686, down by 20 compared to 24 hours earlier as authorities revised the number of deaths in nursing homes.


Tags France school Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by