From six to 108-years-old, these Israelis died from COVID-19



More than ninety people died from COVID-19 in the last week, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,086 on Friday at noon. While privacy laws forbid The Jerusalem Post from obtaining access to the identities of these people, here is what we know from the Health Ministry:

The youngest Israeli who died from coronavirus was six-years-old. The child, female and a resident of a city that has had less than 15 coronavirus deaths, passed away over the course of the last week. Before that, the youngest victim was 19.

The oldest victim was an 108-year-old woman from Jerusalem. Last week, the oldest victim was six years younger: A 102-year-old woman from Netanya.

Their deaths changed the average age of the people who have died in Israel from the novel coronavirus to 80.2 from 80.4.

Of the 1,076 deaths for which gender is currently known, some 578 (54%) of the victims were male and 498 (46%) were female.

Where are the victims from?

The city with the highest number of deaths is Jerusalem (163), followed by Bnei Brak (73) and Tel Aviv (68).

After that: Bat Yam (47), Rishon Lezion (37), Ramat Gan (35), Holon (33), Ashdod (31), Ramle (30), Petah Tikva (27), Haifa (26), Netanya (24), Rehovot (24), Beersheba (23), Hadera (21) and Kiryat Gat (18). The rest of the victims were from communities with less than 15 deaths.