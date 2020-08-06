Coronavirus czar: Israel's infection rate among highest in the world

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that no closure is planned for the State of Israel at this stage but that if the rate of infection does not trend downwards within the next two weeks, new restrictions could be possible.

Addressing the press on Thursday, against the backdrop of the approval of his plans - including his new “ stoplight program ” - by the coronavirus cabinet, Gamzu stressed that rather than “closures from above, I want order - a bottom-up partnership for all of us.”

He said that Israel currently has a high rate of coronavirus infection - among the highest in the world per capita, “which means that over time it is impossible to continue like this. It is a situation where a morbidity of 1,600 patients a day constantly creates a burden on the health system. The system is still able to handle the situation now, he said, but Israel cannot go on this way for long.

Gamzu said that the goal of the government is to reduce the morbidity to the level of hundreds of new patients per day by September.

“This is a very difficult task, but it is the goal,” he said. “It is important not only for the health situation but also the economic side.”

He continued, “We want more relief, but right now the main task is to push the coefficient of infection even further down.”

Gamzu clarified that the message he conveyed to the ministers was "fully received."

He said, "Everyone understood that we wanted to get one more chance to reduce morbidity even more, so that the coefficient of infection would be less than 1 overtime and then we could maintain it.

“After consulting with all the experts in Israel, in the end the direction is that we are currently waiting with drastic measures of restrictions out of an assessment of the state of the economy and society," he continued. "Instead of closing from above, I want order - a partnership from below for all of us. This is my message - this is the message received in the cabinet from me."

Gamzu admitted that although the plan was approved by the cabinet, many members opposed it, including representatives of the National Security Council and even the prime minister. But they decided to give the plan a chance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday night when the plan was released, "We have a week or two, if we do not succeed in lowering the numbers, we will convene again to decide on more drastic measures."

Gamzu acknowledged on Thursday the veracity of the prime minister’s words. He said that “the use of closures has not yet been dropped, but for now it has been decided to postpone their use… If we do not improve, if we do not see the numbers trending downward, then this will be a clear message to Israel that, with all of our experience, we are not managing through any other means to lower the infection rate and we will need more restrictions - lockdown is still on the table."

He also spoke directly to the people,condemning some large gatherings that have taken place, even in recent days.

“We see celebrations at which directives are violated - it cannot continue,” he said, saying that breaking directives is like playing a game of Russian roulette with people’s lives.

Gamzu specifically referred to a wedding that took place in the Belz neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday night, which he said has the potential for mass infection.

“It drives me crazy; it makes me angry,” he said. “I turn to the heads of the ultra-Orthodox public. Such a thing is certainly contagious. If there are seniors there then there is a chance for people to become seriously ill.”

He said that he spoke to the Israel Police and that “unequivocally” action should be taken against the wedding organizers. Rather than fining them afterwards, he said he wants to stop these weddings in advance.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry showed that some 1,689 people were diagnosed with the virus the day before and slight more than 200 tested positive between midnight and 11 a.m. on Thursday. Some 345 people are in serious condition, including 100 who are intubated.

Likewise, he said that while demonstrations are a democratic right, "it is also our duty there to adopt safe behavior."

So far, 569 people are dead.