The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus czar: Israel's infection rate among highest in the world

Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that the goal of the government is to reduce the morbidity to the level of hundreds of new patients per day by September.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 6, 2020 14:18
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu speaks to the press, August 6, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu speaks to the press, August 6, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that no closure is planned for the State of Israel at this stage but that if the rate of infection does not trend downwards within the next two weeks, new restrictions could be possible.
Addressing the press on Thursday, against the backdrop of the approval of his plans - including his new “stoplight program” - by the coronavirus cabinet, Gamzu stressed that rather than “closures from above, I want order - a bottom-up partnership for all of us.”
He said that Israel currently has a high rate of coronavirus infection - among the highest in the world per capita, “which means that over time it is impossible to continue like this. It is a situation where a morbidity of 1,600 patients a day constantly creates a burden on the health system. The system is still able to handle the situation now, he said, but Israel cannot go on this way for long.
Gamzu said that the goal of the government is to reduce the morbidity to the level of hundreds of new patients per day by September. 
“This is a very difficult task, but it is the goal,” he said. “It is important not only for the health situation but also the economic side.”
He continued, “We want more relief, but right now the main task is to push the coefficient of infection even further down.”
Gamzu clarified that the message he conveyed to the ministers was "fully received." 
He said, "Everyone understood that we wanted to get one more chance to reduce morbidity even more, so that the coefficient of infection would be less than 1 overtime and then we could maintain it.
“After consulting with all the experts in Israel, in the end the direction is that we are currently waiting with drastic measures of restrictions out of an assessment of the state of the economy and society," he continued. "Instead of closing from above, I want order - a partnership from below for all of us. This is my message - this is the message received in the cabinet from me."
Gamzu admitted that although the plan was approved by the cabinet, many members opposed it, including representatives of the National Security Council and even the prime minister. But they decided to give the plan a chance.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday night when the plan was released, "We have a week or two, if we do not succeed in lowering the numbers, we will convene again to decide on more drastic measures."
Gamzu acknowledged on Thursday the veracity of the prime minister’s words. He said that “the use of closures has not yet been dropped, but for now it has been decided to postpone their use… If we do not improve, if we do not see the numbers trending downward, then this will be a clear message to Israel that, with all of our experience, we are not managing through any other means to lower the infection rate and we will need more restrictions - lockdown is still on the table."
He also spoke directly to the people,condemning some large gatherings that have taken place, even in recent days. 
“We see celebrations at which directives are violated - it cannot continue,” he said, saying that breaking directives is like playing a game of Russian roulette with people’s lives.
Gamzu specifically referred to a wedding that took place in the Belz neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday night, which he said has the potential for mass infection.
“It drives me crazy; it makes me angry,” he said. “I turn to the heads of the ultra-Orthodox public. Such a thing is certainly contagious. If there are seniors there then there is a chance for people to become seriously ill.”
He said that he spoke to the Israel Police and that “unequivocally” action should be taken against the wedding organizers. Rather than fining them afterwards, he said he wants to stop these weddings in advance. 
Likewise, he said that while demonstrations are a democratic right, “it is also our duty there to adopt safe behavior.”
On Thursday, the Health Ministry showed that some 1,689 people were diagnosed with the virus the day before and slight more than 200 tested positive between midnight and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Some 345 people are in serious condition, including 100 who are intubated.
 
So far, 569 people are dead.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by