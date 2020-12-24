The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Getting inoculated against COVID felt as good as we hoped - comment

Getting the first coronavirus vaccination on Thursday proved to be painless, both figuratively and literally.

By DAVID BRINN  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 17:55
The Jerusalem Post's David Brinn gets vaccinated for coronavirus, December 24, 2020 (photo credit: DEBI RUBIN)
The Jerusalem Post's David Brinn gets vaccinated for coronavirus, December 24, 2020
(photo credit: DEBI RUBIN)
On Thursday morning, I girded myself for a major balagan: long lines, arguments, tumult. Then I remembered that everyone would be over 60.
Getting the first coronavirus vaccination on Thursday proved to be painless, both figuratively and literally. The massive lobby of Jerusalem's Pais Arena was transformed into an efficient Maccabi Health Fund clinic. And everything was orderly, even subdued, as if we were so fed up with the last year of our lives, it wasn't worth it to bicker or cut in line to save a few minutes.
Despite having  some 50 patients ahead of me, the numbers moved briskly – at least two a minute – so within a half hour, I was sitting behind a screen and raising the right arm of my black t-shirt to expose a shoulder that was expertly injected by a nurse with a pleasant demeanor and a formidable needle whose bark was worse than its bite.
 Some ten months after COVID-19 unceremoniously entered our lives without an invitation, the first steps to lessen its impact had been administered. And it felt great. Finally, we were being proactive and starting a process that should ultimately enable the world  - and our days – to open up again.
It was a morning of paradoxes.  Getting inoculated as the country gets ready to enter yet another prolonged lockdown. It should have been a day of liberation, a proclamation of freedom. Those vaccinated should have been running around kissing and hugging each other – except we're not out of the woods yet. There are millions of vaccinations and weeks and months to go before some semblance of normalcy returns.
Amid those sobering realities, walking out of the arena with the vaccination felt like an accomplishment. And in spite of the facts that demand continued social distancing compliance, I adopted a confident gait like I had suddenly gained a force field around me that made me immune to the virus still spreading in the general population.
After a year that will go down in history as being utterly wretched, it seems to be ending on an upward swing. The only development that could tip the scales and make 2020 a triumphant year would be a vaccine that would make Israel immune to another election. That one may prove to be a thornier task for scientists than taming a pandemic.


Tags Israel health Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
