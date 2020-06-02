Grotto: If more than 100 'unrelated' sick daily, restrictions reinstated



On Tuesday, the Education Ministry released data on how many students and teachers are sick and/or in isolation: 10,000 students and teachers had been quarantined and 217 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported. The schools of 31 students were closed. Specifically, some 3,723 students and teachers were quarantined on Tuesday alone, bringing the total number to 9,935 from 6,212. Some 11 new cases were reported and 13 more schools were closed.

Grotto said that more people are getting tested each day, since the country became aware of the spike.

"Only yesterday, 8,383 coronavirus tests were performed," he said. "We are in a position to have 15,000 tests a day. And now there are two more laboratories that we have reached an agreement with and we can reach up to 40,000 tests a day."

If there are more than 100 patients who are diagnosed with coronavirus per day who are unrelated, then Israel will again be faced with coronavirus restrictions, said Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto.Speaking Monday at the Knesset Coronavirus Committee meeting, he said that, "If there are 100 patients per day unrelated to the same outbreak, then we will have to step back in terms of the restrictions. At the moment, the majority of cases are focused on one outbreak."Grotto was referring to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Israel. On Monday, there were 97 people infected, he said. Over Shavuot, more than 100 people were found to have the virus. Two weeks ago, Grotto said, there were 12, 17 or 20 new cases per day.The majority of cases, however, are at one school: Gymnasia Rehavia in Jerusalem.