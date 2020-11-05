The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hadassah bringing 1.5 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Israel

"Hadassah is always a pioneer," said Prof. Zeev Rotstein.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 11:13
Scientists develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg (photo credit: REUTERS)
Scientists develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hadassah-University Medical Center has received confirmation that it can purchase and bring some 1.5 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate, Sputnik V, to Israel in the coming months. The hospital is also attempting to register the vaccine with the Health Ministry, which would allow it to administer the vaccine to Israelis if approved.
Hadassah head Prof. Zeev Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post said he was completing the paperwork and it should be submitted to the ministry no later than the beginning of next week.
He said that the hospital was asked by the Russian vaccine authority to submit the registration file to the Health Ministry. If the vaccine is successful and the Health Ministry approves, it could be offered to Israelis within two or three months.
It would also be the first coronavirus vaccine to be registered with the ministry. 
“Hadassah is always a pioneer,” Rotstein said. 
Already, Hadassah’s branch in Skolkovo, Moscow has been collaborating on a Phase III clinical trial, which Rotstein said should be complete in the coming month or two. That trial is testing the vaccine on some 40,000 people in Russia and several other countries around the world. Tens of thousands of volunteers have already received the vaccine. 
The Russian vaccine is based on the coronavirus itself. The most common vaccines are live vaccines that use a weakened form of the germ that causes a disease. Because these vaccines are so similar to the natural infection they help prevent, they create a strong and long-lasting immune response.
In September, an article published in the peer-reviewed Lancet medical journal showed that Sputnik-V produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials.
The results of the Phase I and Phase II trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.
Some Western experts, including some scientists in Israel, have warned against the use of the vaccine until all internationally approved testing and regulatory steps have been taken. They have also questioned Russia’s ability to develop the vaccine so quickly.
But Rotstein said it was “not right to be sceptical. There are a lot of accusations regarding Russian technology and science. But if you remember, the fact that they called it Sputnik V is to say to the world, ‘Remember who was first in space.’ Russia could be very advanced.”
Specifically, Sputnik V is in reference to the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik I, launched during the space race at the height of the Cold War. Russian framed the worldwide effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine as a similar race and Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that his country won the race. 
Rotstein said he believes the hesitation in Israel over the Russian vaccine has more to do with the US-Russia struggle over the primacy of finding the vaccine and not its quality. Though he admitted that until the Phase III trial is complete it is still unknown whether the vaccine is truly safe and effective.
The hospital is purchasing the vaccine doses on its own. Rotstein would not specify how much they cost. He said the procurement was backed by a group of investors, however, and it should not harm the hospital’s already volatile budget.
He added that Hadassah is examining the possibility of opening a vaccine production facility in the Holy City, which he said “is important because the quantity is limited.”


Tags hadassah hospital Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by