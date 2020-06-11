The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hadassah hospital faces cash flow crisis in aftermath of coronavirus

Zeev Rotstein said that the hospital lost NIS 1.2 billion from lack of activity and spent more than NIS 300,000 on direct coronavirus costs.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 11, 2020 15:29
Zeev Rotstein (photo credit: Courtesy)
Zeev Rotstein
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel’s public hospital system is facing a financial crisis, according to the head of Hadassah-University Medical Center, Zeev Rotstein.
Rotstein said hospitals were asked by the Health Ministry to halt elective procedures and some outpatient clinic work to make beds available for a flood of coronavirus patients that never came. In addition, there were no referrals and payments from the health funds. As a result, he said that there is a cash flow problem at Hadassah, as well as with most other public hospitals.
In total, Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post in a previous interview that the hospital lost NIS 1.2 billion from lack of activity and spent more than NIS 300,000 on direct coronavirus costs – money that the state has yet to reimburse.
He said the current situation is compromising Hadassah’s ability to pay its providers. Management approached the relevant government offices, including the Health and Finance ministries, and asked them to remove the red tape to move payment forward immediately.
“The providers want Hadassah to show their enthusiasm that there is a high probability the government will not abandon the state’s inpatient health system at this time,” he said. 


