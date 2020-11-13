The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hadassah reports 23 Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phase I study

Ten more people are expected to be vaccinated at Hadassah next week and another seven the week after.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 16:39
Hadassah-University Medical Center doctors administer the country's COVID-19 vaccine (photo credit: HADASSAH)
Hadassah-University Medical Center doctors administer the country's COVID-19 vaccine
(photo credit: HADASSAH)
Hadassah-University Medical Center has vaccinated 23 people against the novel coronavirus using the Israel Institute for Biological Research’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, the hospital said Friday.
“All 23 participants in their 20s to 50s have had the vaccine in the last two weeks and are feeling well,” said  Prof. Yossi Karko, director of the Center for Clinical Research in Hadassah. “They have not suffered from any unusual side effects or medical problems following the vaccine, other than temporary sensitivity at the site of injection - as expected.”
The hospital said that the patients report on their feelings each day through a dedicated application and that some have come in for medical examinations and required no treatment.
Ten more people are expected to be vaccinated at Hadassah next week and another seven the week after. In total, 40 people will be participating in the Phase I trial at the hospital.
Another 40 volunteers are taking part in the trial through Sheba Medical Center.
In the coming week, the country hopes to launch a Phase II study, which will take place at additional medical centers. In that study, volunteers will be up to the age of 85 and some could even have underlying medical conditions. 
“We wish us all success along the way,” Karko said.
Israel kicked off its Phase I trial of the IIBR vaccine, known as Brilife, on November 1. 
When Phase I is completed, if successful, Phase II will commence, testing the vaccine on 960 healthy volunteers over the age of 18. Phase II is expected to begin in December at medical centers across the country. That phase is meant to complete safety tests and pinpoint the right doses, as well as to continue to gauge effectiveness.
If the first two phases are successful, a Phase III trial of 30,000 volunteers will begin next April or May for the final stage. Once completed, the vaccine can be approved, and the population can be vaccinated against the virus.
IIBR’s vaccine candidate is based on a well-known method of vaccination, the institute has said. What is new is the use of a vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) – a type of virus that does not cause diseases in humans. Through genetic engineering, proteins are attached to the VSV virus to form coronavirus “crowns” that are identified by the body as COVID-19. As a result, the body produces antibodies against it.
The vaccine has already been tested on pigs and found to be effective.
Israel is also working to procure vaccine candidates from abroad. It has signed contracts with three American companies: Pfizer, Moderna and Arcturus.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by