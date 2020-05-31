The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Minister: Five-fold increase in coronavirus diagnoses on Saturday

According to Yuli Edelstein, there were 28 positive results out of 1,012 tests.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 31, 2020 12:48
YULI EDELSTEIN. Was it his job to hold up Knesset proceedings – even if he had the legal authority to do so – to facilitate unity talks? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
YULI EDELSTEIN. Was it his job to hold up Knesset proceedings – even if he had the legal authority to do so – to facilitate unity talks?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
There was a five-fold increase in the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
According to the minister, there were 28 positive results out of 1,012 tests. 
“The Health Ministry is able to perform 15,000 tests per day,” Edelstein said. “I urge all citizens - if you think you are sick, or have any symptoms, or you think you were near a sick person - get it checked out.”
If the country had screened 15,000 people and the percentage of sick to tests stayed consistent, this would mean 415 people would have tested positive.
He said that Jerusalem has become a red zone with a high number of infected cases. 
“I have heard people saying, ‘What is all this panic about? This is an isolated event,’” Edelstein continued. “We need to understand: There was a steady rise in cases even before the Jerusalem school event. And even if you remove the cases from the school, there is still an increase in infection.”
He reminded the public that there are three key guidelines: wear a mask, keep two meters distance between people and maintain good hygiene.
As of Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., there were 17,012 total cases of coronavirus in Israel - 1,917 active cases. There are currently 34 people on ventilators. 
Over the holiday, more than 100 people were diagnosed with coronavirus.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein speaks at the opening of the cabinet meeting, May 31, 2020


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For annexation to work it needs clarity and preparedness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by