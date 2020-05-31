Health Minister: Five-fold increase in coronavirus diagnoses on Saturday

According to the minister, there were 28 positive results out of 1,012 tests.

“The Health Ministry is able to perform 15,000 tests per day,” Edelstein said. “I urge all citizens - if you think you are sick, or have any symptoms, or you think you were near a sick person - get it checked out.”

If the country had screened 15,000 people and the percentage of sick to tests stayed consistent, this would mean 415 people would have tested positive.

He said that Jerusalem has become a red zone with a high number of infected cases.

“I have heard people saying, ‘What is all this panic about? This is an isolated event,’” Edelstein continued. “We need to understand: There was a steady rise in cases even before the Jerusalem school event. And even if you remove the cases from the school, there is still an increase in infection.”

He reminded the public that there are three key guidelines: wear a mask, keep two meters distance between people and maintain good hygiene.

As of Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., there were 17,012 total cases of coronavirus in Israel - 1,917 active cases. There are currently 34 people on ventilators.

Over the holiday, more than 100 people were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein speaks at the opening of the cabinet meeting, May 31, 2020