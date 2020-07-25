The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Ministry adopts more accurate prediction model for COVID-19 cases

Israel's 2nd wave of COVID-19 is not hitting the elderly as hard as the first, challenging some previous models which predicted thousands of hospitalizations and a full collapse of the health system.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 25, 2020 22:11
Sourasky Dermatology Department chairman Prof. Eli Sprecher (photo credit: Miri Gotenu )
Sourasky Dermatology Department chairman Prof. Eli Sprecher
(photo credit: Miri Gotenu )
Coronavirus commisioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu instructed the team of scientists who create the disease forecast for critically ill and respiratory patients at the Gartner Institute to begin working in conjunction with the model developed by Prof. Eli Sprecher, deputy director-general for R&D and innovation and chair of the Division of Dermatology at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.
"The different models all rely on a number of different assumptions and perspectives and the important thing is to keep up a dialogue between the researchers so they can compare opinions," Gamzu said following the statement.
"I have instructed that within a day, the researchers from both teams would produce a combined model that would form a unique, uniform and reliable basis for decision-makers," he added.

About two weeks ago, Sprecher predicted that on July 24, the number of critically ill patients would range from 282 patients to 338. The number of serious patients on Saturday, July 25, according to the latest report by the Health Ministry, currently stands at 312 patients - the third time in a row in which the model predicted correctly the amount of serious cases, according to Channel 12.
 
Sprecher's model takes into account three factors to make its prediction: the number of new cases; the “famous R – the coefficient of infection” (how many people will one infected person infect); and the relationship between severe cases and new cases.
When the “R” goes below one, the virus is being controlled, he said. When it is above one, it is developing.
Israel's second wave of coronavirus is reportedly not hitting the elderly as hard as the first, challenging some previous Health Ministry models which predicted thousands of hospitalizations and a full collapse of Israel's health system.
On Saturday, the Hebrew website Ynet reported that the number of people dying from the disease in Israel's nursing homes and assisted living facilities appeared to be on a significant downward trend.
Moreover, the chance of an infected person deteriorating is about 50% of what it was during the first wave, Sprecher said.

“This is very significant,” he said, adding that it is explainable based on the notion that many of the new cases are younger, and young people develop less severe symptoms than older patients. Also, with the increase in testing, many asymptomatic patients are being identified who would have been passed by before.
Sprecher's team includes Noa Geismar, Sarah Feldman and Dr. Ofer Sarig from the medical center and Prof. Yoav Benjamini from the university.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this article.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the governemnt's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by