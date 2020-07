Health Ministry adopts more accurate prediction model for COVID-19 cases

Israel's second wave of coronavirus is reportedly not hitting the elderly as hard as the first, challenging some previous Health Ministry models which predicted thousands of hospitalizations and a full collapse of Israel's health system.On Saturday, the Hebrew website Ynet reported that the number of people dying from the disease in Israel's nursing homes and assisted living facilities appeared to be on a significant downward trend.

Moreover, the chance of an infected person deteriorating is about 50% of what it was during the first wave, Sprecher said.



“This is very significant,” he said, adding that it is explainable based on the notion that many of the new cases are younger, and young people develop less severe symptoms than older patients. Also, with the increase in testing, many asymptomatic patients are being identified who would have been passed by before.