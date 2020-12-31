The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Ministry D-G: There will be two week break in vaccine campaign

"We are working on renewing the shipping inventory because we started a little ahead of time."

By MAARIV ONLINE  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 10:45
An Israeli woman receives a coronavirus vaccine in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An Israeli woman receives a coronavirus vaccine in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Health Ministry director-general Professor Chezy Levy commented on Thursday on reports that the vaccine campaign will be stopped in about ten days due to a shortage. In addition, the director-general addressed the issue of vaccines among teaching staff, as well as cases in which the entire population is invited to be vaccinated before the vaccines run out.
In response to a question about the effectiveness of the lockdown, Prof. Levy said:  "Currently, our understanding is that there is no better tool for reducing morbidity."

Will the vaccine run out in ten days?
"No, we will start a second round of vaccinations. There will be a two-week break, but we are working on renewing the shipping inventory because we started a little ahead of time."

Will vaccines be renewed at the end of January, and do you estimate that they will be open to the public?
"I'm not sure about everyone, but there is a high probability. Teachers are a very respected group that should have priority, but we thought it was important to vaccinate the high-risk population with pre-existing health conditions. We are currently considering allowing teachers at a certain age to get vaccinated.

Do people aged 60 and above have enough vaccines until the break?
"The answer is yes, but of course it depends on the response rate. Those who have been vaccinated are guaranteed a second dose."
Why is there no organized message system that publicizes a vaccine surplus?
"There is a system in place, however perhaps it is not effective enough. We have been learning lessons along the way. Those that operate the vaccination sites are responsible for notifying the public if there is a surplus of vaccines."
Is there an effect on someone who has been vaccinated once?
"Yes, yesterday we spoke to Pfizer's chief scientist. There is an effect and it is felt by almost more than 50% of those who have received the vaccine.
 It is still not clear what will happen until the second dose, therefore we will continue to vaccinate."
What about the side effects and the person that died of a heart attack?
"We are closely monitoring the side effects. They all pass quickly. For example, redness and mild pain in the injection area, fatigue, a slight fever. All the side effects we're already familiar with from the flu vaccine.
As for the person who died, we researched and looked into it. This person had many serious illnesses and we do not think his death was connected to the vaccine. There was another death that day, but it was a person with very serious illnesses and we are sure that it is not connected to the vaccine."

Do you feel the effects of the lockdown?
"While commerce and trading are not running, this is not the lockdown we thought it should be and I am afraid that the rate of morbidity in this lockdown will not be good enough to prevent more infection and death."

Perhaps this means has exhausted itself in the eyes of the public?
"I think we are all tired of this year and this virus. Some people have lost their businesses, and the public is tired. Has the lockdown exhausted itself? Has the previous lockdown failed to work?  I want to remind you that out of 9,000 verified coronavirus patients per day and 900 seriously ill patients, the rate of infection decreased very quickly to an infection factor of 0.6 during the lockdown, with about a thousand daily patients. You can't say the lockdown didn't work, but we exited it a little too quickly. Do we know of any other tool for reducing morbidity? Apparently not yet, therefore social distancing is the last resort."
The government and the police are also tired of the lockdown - maybe the prime minister is busy with elections and therefore does not feel comfortable sending the police out? 

"Both the prime minster and health minister are busy with the lockdown. It is a difficult situation. We have the vaccines, so everything is fine. We do not yet have all the vaccines. We are far from it. I hope that at the end of January, we'll be having a different conversation." 
Translated by Abigail Adler.


Tags Health Ministry vaccine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by