Health Ministry committee to evaluate safety and effectiveness of vaccine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2021 01:28
A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levy appointed a committee to monitor the effectiveness and safety of the coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement released by the Health Ministry.
"The implementation of vaccines is an important medical event that deserves to be studied and learned from," said Levy.
"In addition, we need to address and investigate possible unforeseen events. Therefore, I appointed a committee consisting of people from various professions, whose job is to monitor the distribution of vaccines, provide professional guidance, examine side effects and safety incidents, and study the entire epidemiological fabric and the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.:
The committee will monitor the vaccine process closely, conduct an assessment of  people after they undergo the vaccination process, consult on guidelines on vaccine safety and efficacy, consult on professional issues during the vaccination campaign and will provide information to the public regarding safety and efficacy data of vaccines in a transparent and frequent manner.
Apart from the coronavirus crisis, the Health Ministry also released Israel's 2020 Health and Environment report, which examines the challenges in various environmental areas that affect health - air quality, tobacco smoking, quality of drinking water, pesticides, food chemicals and consumer product chemicals,  radiation, climate change and morbidity and morality trends affected by the environment (including cancer and asthma).
Translated by Abigail Adler.


Tags Health Ministry vaccine Coronavirus in Israel
