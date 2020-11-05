Health Ministry D-G optimistic after coronavirus ward hospital visit

Health Ministry director-general Prof. Chezy Levy paid a visit to the coronavirus ward at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon on Tuesday, November 3. "I came to strengthen and encourage the staff, and I came out encouraged myself," he said.Levy said that he's "happy to see the professionalism, dedication and humility" among the medical staff. He also cautioned against a rise in cases, saying "I hope for all of us that the number of cases keeps dropping, and that we won't challenge ourselves to [suffering] a third wave." Wolfson is currently treating 12 coronavirus patients. A poll published on Sunday revealed that 69% of Israelis believe that the country is on track to enter a third wave. Dr. Anat Angel, Director of Wolfson Hospital, added her own precautions about a rise in cases. "We are encouraged by the downward trend of incoming patients, but we're cautious and diligent in our preparations for whatever may come," she said. During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Levy explained, Wolfson was handling a lot of patients, many with complications and requiring breathing assistance. He praised the treatment given at the hospital, calling it "excellent."Levy was given a tour of the ward, spoke with medical staff units and was briefed on the latest treatment methods, as well as the challenges that accompany the daily fight against the disease.
"We are currently nine months into a hard fight against the coronavirus," Angel said. "That's nine months in which our hospital staff have been providing the best medical response – the best service – that could possibly be given. They do it out of dedication, professionalism and excellence."I am certain that the sick that come here get the best, most advanced treatment possible, and I thank the entire hospital staff for that," she said.