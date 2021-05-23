Health Ministry evaluating link between 12-year-old’s death, post-COVID

The Health Ministry is currently investigating the case of a 12-year-old girl from Bnei Brak who died unexpectedly last Thursday after complaining of chest pains.

“A 12-year-old girl who recently recovered from post-COVID syndrome arrived at the pediatric emergency room on Wednesday, May 19,” Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, which treated the child reported over the weekend. "She underwent prolonged resuscitation efforts by senior doctors and, unfortunately, was pronounced dead. A report was submitted, as usual, to the Health Ministry.”

The girl contracted coronavirus in February and recovered. Soon after, she was hospitalized for almost two weeks with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19 (PIMS-TS), which is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome. She was later released.

Now, health officials are working to determine if the myocarditis – heart inflammation – that caused the chest pains that ultimately killed her were associated with the post-COVID syndrome.

Zachi Grossman, president of the Israel Pediatric Association, said that “almost all viruses” can lead to myocarditis but that given the timeframe between the virus and the child’s death, it is unclear whether her cardiac illness was caused by the virus.

Although few Israeli children have died from COVID-19 , more than 1,000 have been hospitalized with the virus, including about 150 kids who were in serious condition, half of whom required treatment in the intensive care unit, according to Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University.

More than 100 Israeli children have been diagnosed with PIMS-TS, according to Grossman.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

He explained that little is known about post- and long-COVID in children as it has only begun to be addressed in scientific literature. He said that it is understood that long COVID plagues between 13% and 15% of elementary and middle school children, but “there can also be a problem of underreporting, and sometimes underreporting gives the impression of low prevalence. However, when the reports are being examined later, they may disclose things that were not reported initially.”

Most of the time, the symptoms of long COVID are fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing, joint and chest pain, difficulty concentrating (brain fog), depression, headaches, intermittent fever and heart palpitations, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A small percentage of people, mostly under the age of 30, who received the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA coronavirus vaccines have experienced myocarditis, according to reports by both the Health Ministry and the CDC. However, while health officials are examining the issue, they have not ruled out vaccination for this age cohort.

The condition often goes away without complications and has not been found to be directly caused by the vaccine.

Grossman said a special Health Ministry committee is currently analyzing the Israeli data in order to help the ministry make a final determination as to whether it should recommend inoculating children between the ages of 12 and 15 with the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine received emergency use authorization from the CDC last month.

A final decision is expected within days, Grossman said.