Local authorities call on corona cabinet: Open more classes immediately

The coronavirus cabinet is set to convene at 3 p.m. and top of the list of discussion items will be the resumption of classes for children in grades fifth and sixth. The local authorities held an emergency meeting on Sunday, pressuring the cabinet to take action."Enough toying with our children's education," said Local Authorities chairman Haim Bibas. He said that the numbers indicate there is not any real increase in morbidity since the launch of the second stage of the country's exit strategy two weeks ago. "We need to open more classrooms," he said, "not restrict anything else and certainly not allow for a night curfew... We are losing an entire generation because of the inability of the government to make decisions."The Health Ministry released a report of morbidity levels on Sunday: Some 286 people were diagnosed with the virus on Shabbat - 2.3% of those screened, representing a slight increase from the 2.1% the day before and most of the week before. The reproduction rate stands at 1.04. The Health Ministry has said that nothing more should open until it hits 0.8 or lower.The reproduction rate (also known as the R) is the number of people a sick person infects.
The Health Ministry is strongly opposed to opening up the education system as a result of the reproduction rate. "The headlines celebrating the arrival of vaccines should not cause complacency," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. "It does not exempt us from continuing to strictly adhere to Health Ministry guidelines in order to save lives and preserve the economy - until the vaccines are introduced, and even after that. "At the same time, the Health Ministry confirmed for The Jerusalem Post that it is considering working with legislators to formulate a bill that would allow principals to refuse entry of teachers and staff who have not been screened for the novel coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson for the ministry, the new legislation is in the preliminary stage, after the legal establishment said the ministry could not move forward with a bill that would require teachers to be tested.
The idea of legislating an incentive for teacher screening came after the Health and Education ministries offered teachers free testing without a referral but only around 25% of teachers chose to be tested.
Since the opening of grades one through four two weeks ago, there has been a slight increase in the number of people sick in those ages. The Health Ministry reported on Sunday that about 5% of all current coronavirus cases are children under the age of 10.Ministers have already agreed that they will likely open up strip malls on Tuesday. There is still debate, however, over whether malls can open too. They were originally part of stage three of the exit strategy, but remained closed like most everything else. The Malls Association submitted a letter to the cabinet in which it outlined a safe way to open malls. The association is protesting allowing strip malls to open while keeping them shut.