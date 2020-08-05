Health Ministry hides results from satisfactory service survey

The Health Ministry hid results from the satisfaction from service survey for the second year in a row as the results are unflattering, Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday morning.The report claimed that the pharmaceutical department of the Health Ministry held particularly low scores of 30 out of 100 and that this is the second year in which the department received such a particularly low score, which may be the reason for its refusal to share the scoring. In contrast, the Health Ministry regularly distributes results following surveys regarding its external partners such as health service companies, emergency rooms and the like, according to Israel Hayom.Meanwhile, the public inquiries unit received a 29 out of 100 and the (normal) food service unit received a 28 out of 100.The medical devices division received the highest score with a mere 70 out of 100. It was followed by the nursing directory with a 68, the dental health division with 67, and the rehabilitation division with 60.