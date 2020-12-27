Health Ministry: Israel first country in the world to repackage vaccines

"We at the Health Ministry worked broke our heads over how to get the vaccine to every point in the country, and evidently, the Israeli mind never ceases to surprise: Israel is the first country in the world to repackage and allow maximum public accessibility to the vaccine," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. "Workers operate inside refrigerators at temperatures of two degrees! That way we will reach every point in the country without losing expensive vaccines. This is how we make Israel the world leader in vaccines."

"I am happy that the solution has been found for the vaccines to be safe and effective, without compromising their quality," said Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levy.

"This allows us to vaccinate in small and remote places, as well as nursing homes. We're accomplishing the mission we aimed for - to vaccinate many at a rapid pace."



Edelstein added that in addition to the mobility of vaccines, another 150 vaccine complexes will also be opened, in recognition of the importance of providing vaccines to at-risk populations who cannot reach the main vaccine complexes. On Thursday, Israel lost its place as the leader in vaccinating its population to Bahrain, as 2.94 out of every 100 people in Bahrain were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to Our World in Data, while in Israel about 2.40 out of every 100 people were vaccinated. However, it seems Israel is officially back in the running.