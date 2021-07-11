Health Ministry: Nachman Ash officially the new Director-General

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Ash, a graduate of the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine, is a specialist in internal medicine and holds a master's degree in medical computing as part of a combined program at Harvard and MIT.In the past he served as the Chief Medical Officer in the IDF, and after leaving the army he has worked in a number of senior management positions in the health system.Ash has served as the country’s coronavirus commissioner since October when he replaced Prof. Ronni Gamzu.Ash was named for the position on June 28, and the appointment was supported by PM Naftali Bennett. “Nachman, I am sure that just as you have successfully led the State of Israel and the healthcare system as part of your role as coronavirus commissioner, you will also successfully lead the Health Ministry in normal, as well as in emergency, times and protect the health of Israel’s citizens,” he said in reaction to the appointment.