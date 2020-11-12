The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Health Ministry shortens coronavirus isolation period to 12 days

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 13:08
A coronavirus test being held in a Drive and Test compound (photo credit: MDA)
The Health Ministry announced Thursday that the coronavirus isolation period could be shortened from 14 days to 12 days in most instances.
Under the new procedure, a person who enters isolation due to coming in contact with a person who had the virus or someone who returns from abroad must register with the Health Ministry online or through its call center. 
Then, the individual should take a PCR swab test as soon as possible. The person will then be retested on the 10th day after he came in contact with the sick person or returned from abroad. The test must be at least 24 hours after the first test.
If both tests are negative and the person does not experience any symptoms, he or she would be certified healthy by the Health Ministry and allowed to leave isolation. 
Coronavirus tests must be performed at drive-in centers that are certified by the Health Ministry.
The new plan goes into effect Thursday at midnight and applies retroactively to those who are already in isolation.


