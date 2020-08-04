Health Ministry slams decision to allow Israelis to travel to Uman

The Health Ministry is calling on Ukraine to prevent Israelis from traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.Speaking Tuesday at the Knesset Coronavirus Committee meeting, Dr. Asher Salmon, director of the International Relations Department for the Health Ministry, presented a pessimistic perspective on opening Israel’s skies and said he disapproved of several thousand Israelis traveling to Ukraine for the High Holidays.foreign students in the country was approved by Gamzu Monday morning after discussions with Jewish Agency for Israel chairman Isaac Herzog, Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef from the Population and Immigration Authority and Salmon, as well as representatives from the Council for Higher Education.About 21,000 students are expected to enter the country throughout the year, including some 2,000 university students, 12,000 yeshiva students, 5,000 Masa participants, 500 Naale students and 1,500 students in private institutionsIn terms of opening the skies in general, MK Micky Levy said that some 200,000 people make their living in the tourism industry, and they have been unemployed for nearly half a year. “The sky should open tomorrow,” he said. “There are countries in the world that have opened their skies with restrictions, and we can learn from them.”An outline for opening the skies is expected to be discussed at the next coronavirus cabinet meeting.“Our statistics are getting worse,” he said. “Our infection rate is ten times the threshold of a ‘green country,’ so, we have a long way to go. We do not invent definitions for Israel. However, because of the European Union definitions we cannot enter EU countries.”He continued, "Our professional position is that the event should not be allowed to occur due to the gathering of 30,000 people on a street and a half. The only way to stop this is for the Ukrainian authorities to take the appropriate action."Uman is home to the burial place of Rabbi Nachman, and it is traditional for Breslov hassidim to visit there on the holiday.There were 1,801 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning. Some 349 people are in serious condition, including 97 who are intubated. The death toll rose to 554.Regarding opening the skies in general, committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-biton said that there should be one law for everyone. She said that if the country knows how to allow 21,000 students to enter Israel then “we need to find a way to get them all in.”On Monday, the plan and conditions to allow