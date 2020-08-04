The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Ministry slams decision to allow Israelis to travel to Uman

Uman is home to the burial place of Rabbi Nachman, and it is traditional for Breslov hassidim to visit there on the holiday.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 12:13
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashana holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine, September 21, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashana holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine, September 21, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Health Ministry is calling on Ukraine to prevent Israelis from traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.
Speaking Tuesday at the Knesset Coronavirus Committee meeting, Dr. Asher Salmon, director of the International Relations Department for the Health Ministry, presented a pessimistic perspective on opening Israel’s skies and said he disapproved of several thousand Israelis traveling to Ukraine for the High Holidays.
“Our statistics are getting worse,” he said. “Our infection rate is ten times the threshold of a ‘green country,’ so, we have a long way to go. We do not invent definitions for Israel. However, because of the European Union definitions we cannot enter EU countries.”
He continued, "Our professional position is that the event should not be allowed to occur due to the gathering of 30,000 people on a street and a half. The only way to stop this is for the Ukrainian authorities to take the appropriate action."
Uman is home to the burial place of Rabbi Nachman, and it is traditional for Breslov hassidim to visit there on the holiday.
There were 1,801 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning. Some 349 people are in serious condition, including 97 who are intubated. The death toll rose to 554.
Regarding opening the skies in general, committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-biton said that there should be one law for everyone. She said that if the country knows how to allow 21,000 students to enter Israel then “we need to find a way to get them all in.”
On Monday, the plan and conditions to allow foreign students in the country was approved by Gamzu Monday morning after discussions with Jewish Agency for Israel chairman Isaac Herzog, Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef from the Population and Immigration Authority and Salmon, as well as representatives from the Council for Higher Education.
About 21,000 students are expected to enter the country throughout the year, including some 2,000 university students, 12,000 yeshiva students, 5,000 Masa participants, 500 Naale students and 1,500 students in private institutions
In terms of opening the skies in general, MK Micky Levy said that some 200,000 people make their living in the tourism industry, and they have been unemployed for nearly half a year.
“The sky should open tomorrow,” he said. “There are countries in the world that have opened their skies with restrictions, and we can learn from them.”
An outline for opening the skies is expected to be discussed at the next coronavirus cabinet meeting.


Tags travel rosh hashanah Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by