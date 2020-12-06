The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Health Ministry to push Hanukkah with nuclear families as infection rises

Health Ministry officials have said that they will not recommend a Hanukkah lockdown.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 14:59
Israelis are seen walking along Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, wearing masks per coronavirus restrictions, on November 29, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking along Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, wearing masks per coronavirus restrictions, on November 29, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Sunday amid another day of rising infection. Ministers are expected to discuss a protocol for the Hanukkah holiday. 
The Health Ministry reported that 986 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday - 3.9% of the 25,808 people who were screened.
Included in the newly infected are about 60 residents of senior living centers across the country. 
At the same time, several cities grew in infection: Eight cities went from green to yellow and six from yellow to orange. The total number of red cities stands at 25, orange at 39 and yellow at 75.
On the backdrop of the high infection, the coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet. The plan is to discuss Hanukkah and other winter holiday restrictions and whether to continue with the mall pilot program that ends Sunday night.
“The coronavirus cabinet will convene today,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the larger cabinet meeting. “We will hear the Health Ministry’s proposals on the steps to curb this increase in morbidity, and we will also decide on the holiday of Hanukkah. I know it's interesting to all of you. What I can tell you, is that I want you to have a happy Hanukkah, but I want you to celebrate it carefully, and that means not only in calories but also with masks and no gatherings. Maybe the mask will help with both things - both health and calories.”
Senior officials in the Health Ministry have said that they will not recommend a Hanukkah lockdown. However, it is likely that people will be asked to celebrate with their nuclear families alone.
The Health Ministry is also expected to recommend that malls close. The shopping centers have been packed with people and the results of those gatherings are still unknown.
“I do not think it would be right to open more malls ahead of the Hanukkah holiday,” Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy told Kan on Sunday morning. 
On the other side, the Finance and Economy ministries will push to keep them open and even open more. They said data shows that the pilot worked.
Also on the table is an idea from the Health Ministry, that is supported by Blue and White, that the country set a morbidity target and if Israel reaches it then there will be a lockdown. This could center on the reproduction rate or on the percentage of people who test positive out of those screened.
What has been agreed upon in advance is that schools in green and yellow cities will stay open even if the rest of the country locks down. It is also understood that travelers returning from Turkey, which is a red state, are not isolating and it is leading to a spike in infection. As such, the cabinet is likely going to require that they either be tested at the airport on return and then a few days later. Alternatively, they will be offered to stay in a state-run coronavirus hotel.
Hebrew University researchers revealed the report on infection that was submitted Sunday to the cabinet and includes predictions and recommendations. 
According to the report, there has been a spike in infection across all sectors and the number of serious patients and deaths is expected to rise in the coming days.
“There is difficulty preventing leakage,” the report showed, meaning that coronavirus infection is traveling from city to city, including from red cities to other places. It also showed that two in every 10,000 people in Jerusalem are catching coronavirus, whereas 18 per 10,000 are getting it in Majdal Shams. 
The researchers recommend local closures in areas of high infection, reducing commerce and encouraging people to work from home. 
However, there is a “light at the end of the tunnel,” said Netanyahu on Sunday morning at the opening of the government’s full cabinet meeting. He said that vaccines are on their way and the country is “preparing for a huge logistical operation to absorb the vaccines, store them and distribute them to the citizens of Israel.”
But be cautioned that the vaccines are not in Israel yet.
“We must all continue to obey the instructions: social distance, wash your hands, wear masks,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is probably not happening as we would like it to happen, because in recent days we are seeing a steep and alarming rise in morbidity.”


