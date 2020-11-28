Health officials to reconsider mall pilot after severe overcrowding

Coronavirus commissioner Nachman Ash described the images he saw of overcrowded shopping centers and packed mall entrances and marketplaces on Friday as “extremely grave.”

Speaking Saturday after a visit to the Arab communities of Nazareth and Yafia, he said, “I hope we do not have to close the pilot because of these photos. I call on the people to act responsibly. I call on the heads of the malls to be responsible, too. Run the pilot the right way so there is not overcrowding.”

Already, Ash is meant to meet with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and the ministry’s director-general Chezy Levy on Saturday night to discuss the mall pilot program in light of the overcrowding coupled with an increase in infection.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 1,073 new cases the day before and another 532 between midnight and Shabbat on Friday. There were 278 people in serious condition.

The decisions made at the meeting Saturday night will be presented at the beginning of the week and a decision will be made if the pilot can continue. The pilot was meant to run until December 6.

Recall, on Friday, the country launched a pilot program at 15 malls that were chosen by the Finance and Economy ministries.

Those malls include the Kiryon mall in Kiryat Bialik, the Petah Tikva Grand Mall, Grand Canyon Shopping Mall in Beersheba, Azrieli Haifa, Ayalon Mall, Cener One and Malcha Mall in Jerusalem, among others. If a mall is not on the list, it cannot open. No malls in red areas were opened.

The program had several basic tenants: One person per every square meters was allowed to shop (and as many per store up to 10 customers); the number of visitors to the mall would be measured digitally and and monitored; mall monitors would patrol and enforce the rules of mask wearing and social distancing; there would be lots of instructional signage; and everything would be really clean.

But on Friday morning, photos swarmed across social media showing images of Israelis packed inside malls looking for Black Friday specials. Lines swung around buildings and into parking lots, with people far less than two meters away from one another.

When N12 contacted the Petah Tikva municipality after seeing particularly distributing images of an Ofer-run mall in the city, the Police and inspectors ordered the mall to close early.

“The layout must be re-examined in light of the images circulated today of significant congestion in malls,” the Health Ministry said Friday in a statement.

Levy told Kan on Friday night that what happened Friday morning was “not good.”

These statements were made shortly after Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev visited a marketplace in Rosh Ha’ayin that opened Friday as part of the program. Regev spoke there with excitement: “I saw the light in the eyes of the merchants and the joy among the public.”

She claimed people were wearing masks and keeping the rules - despite the photos that later surfaced.

Levy also told Kan that a third closure is not off the table and that if infection continues to rise then restrictions would need to be reinstated.

“In my opinion, we are opening things up too quickly - and too many things together,” he said, noting that it was out of recognition of the importance of education and the severe economic hardship of the citizens.

On Sunday, students in grades 10 through 12 are expected to return to school. Middle schoolers will go back to their classrooms a week later.