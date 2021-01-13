Hospital directors demand money from Finance Ministry to keep operating

Managers of seven public hospitals staged a dramatic protest in front of the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on Wednesday, setting out empty beds under signs that said, “Soon, there will be no hospitals left to save.”Among those attending the protest were Shaare Zedek Medical Center director Prof. Ofer Marin, Hadassah-University Medical Center head Prof. Zeev Rotstein, Laniado Hospital CEO Nadav Chen, Nazareth's English Hospital director Prof. Fahed Hakim and Nazareth's Holy Family Hospital director Prof. Ibrahim Harbaji.COVID-19 challenge, the crisis has exposed years of neglect and underfunding of the system. Hospitals in Jerusalem have been hit especially hard by the rising morbidity in the virus’s third wave. Magen David Adom emergency medical service was told in late December that some COVID-19 patients in the capital should be taken to hospitals in other cities to avoid overcrowding.Rotstein said: “We've reached a line that is already red; we crossed it a long time ago. How can it be that the State of Israel is at war, and the soldiers at the front – the [medical] teams – are being sent into battle without resources? We can’t pay their salary at the end of the month... It’s just a bad dream.”He added that "Hadassah is inundated with patients. As of this morning it is treating 140 corona patients, and I don’t have anywhere to pay salaries to my employees from. I do not want to be a hospital manager who cannot pay salaries at the end of the month. "This saga must stop," he said. "We are not looking for medals or prizes, but that they will give us the means to do our job. I call on the ministries of Finance and Health: Do not let us become insolvent. You have the means to do it.”Many doctors and hospital administrators noted during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic that even as hospitals have risen to the
CHEN SAID that “public hospitals have been starving and deprived for many years. The health care system sees us as a stepson of the system, a negligible thing that can be starved, silenced and swept under the rug. We managed to move forward despite the famine, but the corona plague devoured our last cards. "The Finance Ministry met with us and promised to give us equal funding, but did not keep its promises,” he said, adding that the hospitals want budgets from the government necessary to make up for funding shortfalls.Marin said that the hospital directors were wasting precious time having to beg the government for money. “Instead of treating patients, we have to come day after day to beg the Finance Ministry for budgets. We started 2021 by the skin of our teeth. Seven hospitals here have no way to meet our payrolls at the end of the month.” The empty beds that they set out at the beginning of the protest represent hospital beds that will be empty in a week because the hospitals will only be able to treat urgent cases, he said. “The Finance Ministry is sealed shut to the needs of the medical teams and the patients.”Prof. Dror Mevorach, director of the coronavirus ward at Hadassah, published an editorial on Ynet in December in which he said that payments from the health funds never fully cover the hospitals’ operating costs. “This impossible budgetary cycle has led to Israel's health expenditure gradually declining to just 7.3% of the country's GDP - significantly lower than European countries such as France and Germany," he wrote. "It has also led to a steady deterioration of the healthcare infrastructure, while simultaneously fostering its dependence on what is essentially government largesse."At the protest, Hakim addressed Finance Minister Israel Katz directly, saying: “You have a historic opportunity to sign off on the collapse of seven hospitals or to give them oxygen.”
