The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How will people exercise in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic?

hether you're a gym-goer, personal trainer or an avid runner, routine keeps you going physically, mentally and also spiritually.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 13:09
lifting weights at the gym (photo credit: Courtesy)
lifting weights at the gym
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For those whose lives revolve around the gym, at least in some manner, routine is sacred. Whether you're a gym-goer, personal trainer or an avid runner, routine keeps you going physically, mentally and also spiritually.
But how do you still keep a routine amid a pandemic?
The answer is creativity and flexibility, as it has been for many Israelis. Instead of relying on the countless options of the gym, many were forced to adapt their workouts to an outdoor venue, incorporating calisthenics and cardio to achieve results at least resembling that of a gym routine.
"Lately I have been exercising at home with limited equipment. I just have a pull up bar and a yoga mat, and I use my desk and chair for certain exercises," Aliza Gold of Jerusalem told The Jerusalem Post. "I have been doing more HIIT-style [high-intensity interval training] and body weight calisthenics training since I don't have weights at home."
It's also not just a quick fix. To switch from a gym to a home workout, there is a lot of trial and error, a definite learning curve and the incessant resistence to lifting yourself off of the couch and onto the floor or into the street to do the workouts.
"It has made it a lot more difficult; I have had to become very creative. I've had to learn a bunch of new exercises that I didn't even know existed," said Yonatan Beeri of Ra'anana. "Although once I got it down, I still prefer the gym."
While all of us gym-goers miss the gym in some capacity, according to a recent survey of 1,990 gym members performed by RunRepeat, only 15.8% of current gym members believe that a gym is the best way to train and reach their fitness goals in 2021 – representing an almost two-thirds drop (63%) compared to the start of 2020.
According to the report, close to three-quarters (71.78%) of gym member-respondents state that running, outdoor exercises and home workouts are the best way to obtain the fitness goals they have set for themselves in 2021.
But it's also not like there is much choice. RunRepeat ran a separate poll of 6,812 gym members, which found that nearly a quarter of gyms (24%) remain closed or closed down altogether as a direct effect of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.
A similar sentiment stands in Israel, although at the moment it's 100% of the gyms who are closed as Health Ministry restrictions have forbidden gyms from opening, forcing the hand of millions of Israelis to find other options to stay fit.
As those in the tourism industry have suffered in Israel, so have countless gyms and personal trainers, who have been forced to put their businesses on hold.
In a survey of 10,824 gym members, almost half (47%) don't plan to return in 2021. More than a third (36%) have already cancelled their memberships indefinitely, while only 31% of the sample report returned upon reopening.
Trainers have also been carrying the weight of the pandemic along with reporting severe drops in clientele – assuming that they have an option to train at all.
Shir Elmakayes of Givatayim explained that her clientele base was hard-hit amid the coronavirus. She earned a certificate teaching yoga in Israel and began training clients a few months before the pandemic, while attending her college courses.
Elmakayes told the Post that it has "been much harder to find new students, and studios being closed means I’ve had to try teaching only in parks and on Zoom, with no way to expand my client base or add income on the side."
Pointing to numerous surveys, attitudes towards gym use have fluctuated almost just as much as respondents’ probable changes in workout routines over the past year – which comes from the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus crisis.


Tags sports gymnastics Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by