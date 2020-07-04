The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
COVID trials halted for hydroxychloroquine after failure to reduce death

WHO said the decision to halt the trials does not affect other studies where the drugs are used for non-hospitalized patients or as a prophylaxis.

By REUTERS  
JULY 4, 2020 21:01
The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, May 27, 2020 (photo credit: GEORGE FREY/ REUTERS)
The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, May 27, 2020
(photo credit: GEORGE FREY/ REUTERS)
Geneva - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.
"These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared to standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect," the WHO said in a statement, referring to large multi-country trials that the agency is leading.
The UN agency said that the decision, taken on the recommendation of the trial's international steering committee, does not affect other studies where the drugs are used for non-hospitalized patients or as a prophylaxis.
Another arm of the WHO-led trial is looking at the potential effect of Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir on COVID-19.


