Ichilov hospital to launch 'leading hospitals' series on COVID-19

Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in conjunction with leading hospitals in ten countries has launched the The World Leading Hospitals Project , an initiative that will bring together healthcare leaders from some of the world’s leading medical and scientific institutions. The gathering will take place on November 18 and will provide live updates on central issues pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis, including the scientific, medical, societal and economic ramifications of the pandemic.

The conference is the World Leading Hospitals’ first of a series of conferences focused on current is-sues facing the world healthcare community.

“Since its emergence less than a year ago, COVID-19 has quickly become the defining global health cri-sis of our time,” said Prof. Ronni Gamzu , CEO of Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Israel’s Coronavirus Project Coordinator. “We are looking forward to hosting some of the world’s leading healthcare professionals to discuss the most pressing issues that the world health community deals with, beginning with COVID-19. These conversations are an important moment of collaboration and will help to shape the future of worldwide treatment of this global health crisis.”

Speakers at the 2020 World Leading Hospitals Conference include Gamzu, Prof. David Reich, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Hospital, Prof. Michael Binder, Chair of International Mac-roeconomics and Macroeconometrics, Wiener Gesundheitsverbund, Vienna and Prof. Jean-Louis Vin-cent, - Professor Intensive Care Medicine (Université Libre de Bruxelles), Dept of Intensive Care, Erasme Univ Hospital, Belgium.