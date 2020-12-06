The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF could play active role in administering COVID-19 vaccines

IDF and Health Ministry in talks to establish a vaccination system.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 13:00
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The Alon Command Center set up by the IDF Home Front Command could be involved in vaccinating Israelis, according to a senior IDF official.
The IDF is in conversation with the Health Ministry to establish a vaccination system similar to the one set up to cut the chains of infection. No decision is final.
The first vaccines are expected to arrive in the country as early as this month. Pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration, they would begin being administered in Israel. The health funds are expected to play a key role in the vaccination system, as well. 
The IDF’s Alon Headquarters currently has some 3,000 soldiers and volunteers trained as epidemiological trackers and working under its direction. The senior officials aid that a tracker can now close the circle within less than 24 hours.
It has also begun working with two companies through Sheba Medical Center to carry out home testing, which replaced Magen David Adom. The samples are brought to the lab. It is expected that some 100,00 samples will be able to be taken and processed during the month of December.
The senior officials said that the headquarters is preparing for the winter and has carried out simulation exercises with the Health Ministry. 
The headquarters operates under the command of Brig.-Gen. Nissan Davidi alongside the Health Ministry as part of a nationwide project to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the country.
It is made up of four departments, the National Investigations Center, testing, quarantine facilities and laboratories. 
With thousands of Israelis unemployed due to the economic fallout and lockdown, there are also hundreds of volunteers from regional authorities who have joined the effort as well as security personnel who have been furloughed from Ben-Gurion Airport.
Supervised by nurses, the contact tracers are not only regular conscripts from the Education corps and other non-combat troops and reservists but hundreds from the Arab-Israeli and ultra-Orthodox communities, two communities from which they hope to recruit additional personnel from.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


