IDF COVID-19 hotel commander: Those flying into Israel aren't the problem

As government officials push to reopen the skies, the commander of the IDF’s coronavirus facilities told The Jerusalem Post that the majority of people entering Israel by air do not have the coronavirus

“Between May 1 and July 1, some 34,000 people landed in Israel and only two people were diagnosed with the virus – one from the United States and one from Paris,” Col. Nir Baron said in his office at the Home Front Command headquarters in central Israel.

Israel shut its borders to foreigners in mid-March, allowing only citizens and non-nationals whose “center of life is in Israel,” back into the country as long as they enter quarantine once they land. In the beginning, all were placed in state-run coronavirus facilities. As time went on, however, the government allowed those who were able to safely self-quarantine at home to do so.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, some 64,334 people have landed in Israel and 8,699 of them went to state-run coronavirus facilities run by Baron. Another 55,228 spent their mandatory two-week long quarantine at home.

But it wasn’t only those returning from abroad who were sent to the various coronavirus facilities set up across the country. A total of 29,000 Israelis were sent to hotels, around 16,000 confirmed coronavirus patients in light condition, and another 12,000 who could not safely self-quarantine at home.

During the first wave, there were 12 facilities for patients confirmed to have the virus and in light condition, and another 12 for those returning from abroad or who had been suspected of being in contact with a coronavirus patient.

According to Baron, as the number of patients confirmed with the deadly virus is more than double than during the first wave, there have been more hotels opened in order to house them.

“At the peak, we had 2,860 sick in hotels and were evacuating 450 people to hotels per day,” Baron said. But during the second wave, “we are now seeing 6,030 sick in 24 hotels for coronavirus patients and bringing between 750-800 per day.”

There are another four hotels for quarantine for a total of 28 hotels across Israel during the second wave.

Baron told the Post that while the problem isn’t those returning from abroad, those in Israel who continue with their everyday lives while not showing symptoms are those who are transmitting the virus.

And once they do start showing symptoms and are entered into the Health Ministry’s system, they must quarantine in order to stop infecting others.

But, there is some good news. According to Baron and health officials, the numbers are not only stabilizing but are starting to go down.

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1,689 new cases, a slight drop in infection rate, and while the coronavirus cabinet decided to impose restrictions on 22 towns with particularly high rates of infections, the government canceled weekend restrictions that have been in place for the past three weeks.

But, “it’s not over yet,” Baron said and the hotels cost millions of shekel to run. He told the Post that he’d prefer to rent cruise ships that can house more people and dock them in Israeli ports or provide alternative options instead of opening additional coronavirus hotels.

The second wave, Baron said, “is much stronger and the only thing there is to do is quarantine those who are sick. During the first wave, we had the lockdown and people were afraid.”

According to him, while government officials are against the idea of imposing another nationwide lockdown, in order to make sure that numbers don’t go up again Israel should impose a lockdown in the form of a long weekend.

“We are now going down in numbers but we have to take a few more steps to flatten the curve. We will need to do a lockdown in the form of a long weekend in order not to go up again,” he said. “That way we will cut the chain of infection and we will wake up in a whole different place.”