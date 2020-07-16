The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF reopens facility in Ashkelon for soldiers sick with coronavirus

Total of 663 service members have been diagnosed with the virus; military says troops on furlough can't meet in groups of over 5 people

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 16, 2020 18:29
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said Thursday that the military reopened its quarantine treatment facility in Ashkelon for troops who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The facility, which has a capacity of 500 beds, will see some 200-250 troops moved there by the end of day and is expected to reach full capacity in the coming days. Two additional facilities including in Haifa which will be able to treat soldiers in serious condition, will open and will be able to provide another 500 beds if deemed necessary.
A total of 663 service members are currently sick with the coronavirus, all in light condition and in coronavirus facilities. Another 11,500 are currently in quarantine.
It is believed that most were infected outside the military.
Due to the significant rise in infected troops, Zilberman said that all troops on furlough would not be allowed to gather with groups of over five people except for immediate family in order to minimize contact with others.
More decisions are expected to be made on Monday.
The military’s lab is also continuing to carry out between 500-700 tests per day and will likely increase to 1,000 tests, Zilberman said. The military’s call center where troops can request a test has also increased its capacity and has brought the wait time down from close to half an hour to five and half minutes.
The head of the army’s Technology and Logistics Division Maj.-Gen. Itzik Turgeman stressed the importance of adherence to the Health Ministry regulations in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"Despite the increase in the number of cases and those in isolation within the IDF, the level of morbidity is similar to that of the rest of the population, and we must act to stop the coronavirus from spreading," he wrote.
Stressing the need to wear masks, keep social distance and observing personal hygiene, Turgeman told troops that “we will stop the spread of the virus and maintain our health and fitness.”
Zilberman also told reporters that the IDF is continuing to run 19 corona facilities – 15 for 4,100 sick individuals and another four facilities for 760 people.
Some 1,000 Home Front Command reservists have been called up to assist in Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities that have been hit hard in the second wave, and continue to conduct training and information sessions to prevent further outbreaks as well as distribute food and to communities that have been placed under lockdown like Lod, Ramle and Beitar Illit.
On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the Health Ministry announced Maj-Gen. Amir Abulafia, head of the IDF Planning Directorate, was appointed as corona czar. According to Zilberman, however, no decision has yet been made.
Earlier on Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed his ministry to prepare to assist efforts to increase coronavirus testing and tracing as well as to quickly assist medical personnel.
Gantz – who held a call with Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, head of the Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin and other senior officials – said that efforts must be stepped up and action taken to prevent certain cities in the country from turning into red zones where there are large outbreaks of the virus.
More decisions are expected to be made on Monday, including whether or not to stop all furloughs and keep troops on base like during the first wave.


