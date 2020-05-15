The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

IIBR files for patents for 8 coronavirus antibodies

"Another important step in developing a cure."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 15, 2020 11:41
From Left to Right, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, President Reuven Rivlin, Director of the IIBR Shmuel Shafira (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
From Left to Right, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, President Reuven Rivlin, Director of the IIBR Shmuel Shafira
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The Israel Institute for Biological Research has filed for patents on eight kinds of coronavirus antibodies that it has isolated, according to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. The antibodies will be used for the development of a future drug to treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Bennett was recently briefed by Shmuel Shapira, who heads IIBR’s Ness Ziona facility. He called the move “another important step in developing a cure. IIBR is working around the clock to find a life-saving solution.”
Earlier this month, the Defense Ministry revealed that IIBR had completed a groundbreaking scientific development, identifying an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus, a development that Bennett called “a major breakthrough.”
That scientific breakthrough had three key parameters: The antibody is monoclonal, new and refined, and contains an exceptionally low proportion of harmful proteins; the institute has demonstrated the ability of the antibody to neutralize the novel coronavirus; and the antibody was specifically tested on the aggressive coronavirus.
“Based on comprehensive scientific publications from around the globe, it appears that the IIBR is the first institution to achieve a scientific breakthrough that meets all three of the aforementioned parameters simultaneously,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement on behalf of the institute. 
Last month, IIBR announced that it had begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine prototype on rodents, after the institute was personally asked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join the fight against the pandemic in early February. 
The institute is also involved in plasma collection from people who have recovered from being infected with the new coronavirus in the hope that this might help research.
IIBR operates under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Office and works closely with the Defense Ministry, and most of its work is guarded and under military censorship.


Tags Israel treat Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by