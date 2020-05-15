IIBR files for patents for 8 coronavirus antibodies

Earlier this month, the Defense Ministry revealed that IIBR had completed a groundbreaking scientific development, identifying an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus , a development that Bennett called “a major breakthrough.”

That scientific breakthrough had three key parameters: The antibody is monoclonal, new and refined, and contains an exceptionally low proportion of harmful proteins; the institute has demonstrated the ability of the antibody to neutralize the novel coronavirus; and the antibody was specifically tested on the aggressive coronavirus.

“Based on comprehensive scientific publications from around the globe, it appears that the IIBR is the first institution to achieve a scientific breakthrough that meets all three of the aforementioned parameters simultaneously,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement on behalf of the institute.

The institute is also involved in plasma collection from people who have recovered from being infected with the new coronavirus in the hope that this might help research. IIBR operates under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Office and works closely with the Defense Ministry, and most of its work is guarded and under military censorship. Last month, IIBR announced that it had begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine prototype on rodents, after the institute was personally asked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join the fight against the pandemic in early February.