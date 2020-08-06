The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

India and Israel collaborate on rapid COVID-19 test

Assuming that the trial successful, both countries would produce the rapid test in India and co-market the product to the world under a monetization scheme.

By CODY LEVINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2020 04:21
An Indian and Israeli scientist standing together at the testing site in India. (photo credit: NATI KELLER - SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
An Indian and Israeli scientist standing together at the testing site in India.
(photo credit: NATI KELLER - SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
The Indian and Israeli governments are jointly working on a coronavirus clinical trial utilizing patients in India and Israeli technology in order to develop a rapid testing system that could detect the virus in under 30 seconds, accoridng to a report from the scientific news website Trialsite on Monday.
Assuming that the trial successful, both countries would produce the rapid test in India and co-market the product to the world under a monetization scheme. The project was developed via coordination between the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), a branch of the Indian Ministry of Defense , and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DRDD) from Israel's Defense Ministry. 
 
The trials will determine those infected with coronavirus via tests such as audio, breath, thermal and polyomino to isolate proteins associated with COVID-19. Following the arrival of a 35-member team of Israeli scientists in India, the process for engaging in human trials was quickly expedited by the DRDO, in which they even waived the seven-day quarantine team f. Nevetheless, the commencement of testing will only begin after receiving the endorsement of a full committee at the DRDO, which is reported to occur at some point in August. 
Using four different Israeli technologies that may be able to detect coronavirus rapidly, samples taken from the Indian patients, which will be transferred back to Israel, is still currently waiting approval for use in Israeli labs. 

 
"The people of India have greeted us with great enthusiasm. At the moment, we are still doing massive testing at 5 different sites, gathering data on patients using cutting-edge technologies. It will still take awhile to analyze all the data," said Dr.Nati Keller, Sheba Medical Center's senior clinical microbiologist who was part of the delegation. 
The study focuses on samples taken from 5,000 Indian patients, and includes an active coronavirus sample, with this test serving as a “research validation” study that may allow for mass production of rapid tests in the near future. 


Tags Israel india Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by