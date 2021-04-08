The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

India or Israel? Meet the other 'vaccination nation'

Nicknamed the “pharmacy of the world,” even before the pandemic, the country produced 60% of vaccines globally.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 8, 2021 04:35
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS)
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Israel the “vaccination nation” because of the country’s success in inoculating more than 5 million people in just a few months. However, less than 3,000 miles away, another country vaccinated as many in only three days – and manufactured millions of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few short months.
Meet India.
Nicknamed the “pharmacy of the world,” even before the pandemic, the country produced 60% of vaccines globally. Now, it is geared up to become the world’s second largest COVID vaccine maker only under the United States, with the capacity to produce enough doses to protect its own population and other developing countries.  
“Regardless of who comes up with a vaccine or where it is invented, it will remain meaningless if it is not manufactured  on a large scale,” India’s ambassador to Israel Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singla told The Jerusalem Post. “That’s where India’s manufacturing strengths become a crucial global asset.”
He said that “India has deep strengths in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical sector, both in  research and development and in manufacturing. Indian companies have been producing vaccines for the world even before COVID-19. Therefore, the transition for them has not been a  major challenge.”
The world’s single largest vaccine manufacturing plant is in India, a private company in Pune called the Serum Institute of India.
There are several global companies already tied up with Indian pharma companies for production of COVID-19 vaccines. These include Britain’s AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V and two American companies: Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. Johnson & Johnson is also carrying out part of its Phase III clinical trial in the country.  
Some one billion doses of the American vaccine are expected to be produced in India for distribution next year to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Singla told the Post.
THE COUNTRY has actually not only sold but gifted millions of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries.
“We have a foundational, civilizational belief that we must share with everyone else, especially with the developing countries,” Singla said about the country’s exporting more than 64 million vaccines doses to more than 82 countries – at the time exceeding the number of vaccines it had administered internally.
“This belief is encapsulated in the Sanskrit term ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means that the world is one family,” he further explained. “COVID-19 has only reiterated this since it has shown that no country is an island, and we are not safe until everyone else is safe.”
India sold some 25,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Palestinian Authority earlier this year and said it would provide more if asked.
About 17% to 18% of the other exported vaccines went to countries near India, such as Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi  Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Another 40% were distributed to countries in Africa. And approximately 28% went to the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, which aims to provide COVID vaccine doses for at least 20% of countries' populations that otherwise might not be able to afford them.
India also supplied vaccines to the UN Peacekeeping forces.
While Singla said that “it is too early” to look at vaccination in geopolitical terms, he admitted that “people do remember who came to their aid in times of desperate need. The goodwill stays.”
But he said that “such benefits would be corollary but are not the primary driver” for the country’s manufacturing and distribution efforts. In fact, the ambassador recently called on the World Trade Organization to use the provision provided in the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to grant a temporary waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines so that they could be produced in greater volume. The request was not accepted.
MEANWHILE, as mentioned, India has made efforts to vaccinate its own massive population of 1.3 billion people. To date, according to Our World in Data, India has distributed some 87 million doses to its people at an average of 2.2 million people per day.
Its daily vaccination rate is second in the world, only under the United States. However, with 1.3 billion people in the country, the campaign is expected to take months if not more than a year to complete.
Two vaccines are being used in India: AstraZeneca and its own locally developed vaccine known as Covaxin, which was created by Bharat Biotech in  association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and India’s National Institute of Virology.
The vaccine’s clinical trials showed it to be 81% effective. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Iran, Mauritius, Myanmar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was jabbed with the Indian vaccine.
The country also has another local COVID-19 vaccine candidate known as ZyCoV-D, which is being developed by the Indian firm Zydus Cadilla and is currently in the midst of its Phase III trial.
India is still suffering from the challenges of the pandemic. It is currently undergoing another coronavirus wave, with around 50,000 new cases registered each day. The cases are centered in around six states, the ambassador said, and are being attributed partially to the public’s behavior. It is currently “festival season” in India and there is also an election campaign underway.
Parts of the country have already locked down and there is talk of a potential national lockdown.
While India has not completely sealed its borders, regardless of vaccination status, anyone who does arrive in the country must have taken a PCR test before boarding the plane and on arrival. There is also a mandatory quarantine requirement if one tests positive.
BECAUSE, the ambassador said, India understands that “COVID is unlikely to go away in the next year and we could have other pandemics,” it is also taking part in other efforts to improve the management of COVID-19.
Some of those initiatives are with Israel.
India and Israel are cooperating on developing non-invasive audio based, Terahertz, breath analyzer and scent diagnostic kits for detecting COVID-19. Over the summer, a delegation of Israeli Defense and medical personnel traveled to the country to kick off the program, testing the novel screening kits on some 25,000 Indian citizens.
Singla said that Israel’s Defense Research and  Development Directorate is calibrating the results. Once the work is concluded – and Singla did not have a timeline – he said that “it has the potential to transform the way we  tackle the pandemic.”
Israel and India are also exploring collaboration in the use of artificial intelligence in  mapping and forecasting the spatial spread of the virus.
“There is a desire to go back to our normal lives and to do it we need a vaccine very quickly,” Singla said.
“To the extent that we can help control [the virus], we would be very happy,” he continued, adding that “no one looks out for developing countries in this world so have to look after each other.”


Tags Israel india Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
3

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Family members of olim to now be allowed into Israel

Former MK Dov Lipman and outgoing MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh together with around 30 activists demand greater consideration for immigrants at a protest outside the Knesset Tuesday afternoon.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by