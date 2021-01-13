The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Inovytec partners with California to provide portable ventilators amid COVID-19

Within the deal, Inovytec will be tasked with providing 1,500 units of its advanced portable ventilators to California-based distributor Global Medical Supply.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 13, 2021 17:10
As of Sunday, 63 ventilators had been manufactured locally and delivered to the Health Ministry as part of DOPP's efforts (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
As of Sunday, 63 ventilators had been manufactured locally and delivered to the Health Ministry as part of DOPP's efforts
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israeli medtech company Inovytec signed an agreement with the state of California to provide its Ventway Sparrow turbine mobile ventilators to hospitals up and down the golden coast amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the months following the health crisis, the company announced on Monday.
Inovytec will be tasked with providing 1,500 units of its advanced portable ventilators to California-based distributor Global Medical Supply, which was awarded the supply agreement by the state.
“When looking for a partner that could quickly supply us with the quality ventilators we needed, Inovytec answered the call," said Edward Kim, a partner at Global Medical Supply. "Its lightweight and durable ventilators give patients the flexibility needed to be transported between wards or hospitals seamlessly.
“At the same time, Inovytec’s ventilators are affordable, meaning we could care for more patients," Kim said. "And the lack of constant maintenance allows us to keep them in storage if need be while knowing they will be ready when needed.”
The Ventway Sparrow is a state-of-the-art, turbine-powered, lightweight, easy-to-use ventilator that enables effective invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation for both adults and children.
The ventilator has been tested for compliance with the most stringent medical standards and is currently used in hospitals and emergency medical centers in Israel and around the world. It provides life-sustaining respiratory care for patients in various conditions, including patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
Within the early stages of the pandemic, Inovytec and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) began manufacturing the ventilators together amid the world shortage.
Due to the lack of ventilators in Israel (and around the world), the Raanana-based Inovytec, which specializes in the production of emergency medical systems, together with IAI, established a production line for ventilators in accordance with the requirements of the Directorate of Production and Procurement in the Defense and Health ministries.
In the special operation led by the Directorate of Defense Research & Development, a production line for Ventway Sparrow ventilation systems was set up within days. In March, the production line was inaugurated in the classified missile production department of IAI, after which dozens of ventilators were tested and assembled.
“We are dedicated to providing the best devices possible that will save lives,” said co-founder and CEO of Inovytec Udi Kantor. “Ventilators have been an invaluable resource to medical professionals in recent months, and we are delighted that we have been able to aid them in their efforts to care for people with respiratory issues.
"Looking beyond the pandemic, our ventilators will enable paramedics and hospitals to safely and easily transfer patients, and we look forward to serving other medical facilities in California and other states in the US to provide the best equipment possible for those who need it.”
Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


Tags iai Coronavirus COVID-19 ventilator
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by