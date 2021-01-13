Israeli medtech company Inovytec signed an agreement with the state of California to provide its Ventway Sparrow turbine mobile ventilators to hospitals up and down the golden coast amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the months following the health crisis, the company announced on Monday.Inovytec will be tasked with providing 1,500 units of its advanced portable ventilators to California-based distributor Global Medical Supply, which was awarded the supply agreement by the state. “When looking for a partner that could quickly supply us with the quality ventilators we needed, Inovytec answered the call," said Edward Kim, a partner at Global Medical Supply. "Its lightweight and durable ventilators give patients the flexibility needed to be transported between wards or hospitals seamlessly.“At the same time, Inovytec’s ventilators are affordable, meaning we could care for more patients," Kim said. "And the lack of constant maintenance allows us to keep them in storage if need be while knowing they will be ready when needed.”The Ventway Sparrow is a state-of-the-art, turbine-powered, lightweight, easy-to-use ventilator that enables effective invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation for both adults and children. The ventilator has been tested for compliance with the most stringent medical standards and is currently used in hospitals and emergency medical centers in Israel and around the world. It provides life-sustaining respiratory care for patients in various conditions, including patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.Within the early stages of the pandemic, Inovytec and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) began manufacturing the ventilators together amid the world shortage.
Due to the lack of ventilators in Israel (and around the world), the Raanana-based Inovytec, which specializes in the production of emergency medical systems, together with IAI, established a production line for ventilators in accordance with the requirements of the Directorate of Production and Procurement in the Defense and Health ministries. In the special operation led by the Directorate of Defense Research & Development, a production line for Ventway Sparrow ventilation systems was set up within days. In March, the production line was inaugurated in the classified missile production department of IAI, after which dozens of ventilators were tested and assembled."We are dedicated to providing the best devices possible that will save lives," said co-founder and CEO of Inovytec Udi Kantor. "Ventilators have been an invaluable resource to medical professionals in recent months, and we are delighted that we have been able to aid them in their efforts to care for people with respiratory issues. "Looking beyond the pandemic, our ventilators will enable paramedics and hospitals to safely and easily transfer patients, and we look forward to serving other medical facilities in California and other states in the US to provide the best equipment possible for those who need it."Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.