Is this allergy season the worst ever? Experts are skeptical

Is this allergy season the worst ever? While some people describe this year’s symptoms as very severe, allergy experts told The Jerusalem Post that so far they have no reason to believe that what is happening is different from the past.

In 2021, the Western hemisphere has been waiting for the arrival of spring more eagerly than ever, hoping that the possibility of spending more time outdoors will give a decisive contribution against the severity of the coronavirus morbidity, as it happened last year. However, for those who suffer from seasonal allergies warmer weather and nature blossoming present considerable challenges.

“I know that people are starting to feel allergies, but I haven’t seen more patients coming to us than usual,” Dr. David Hagin, director of the Allergy and Immunology Unit at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), said. “On the other hand, we might be partially biased because we are focusing so much time on allergy-related issues in connection with the coronavirus vaccine.”

According to Hagin, it is still too early to evaluate this season, but he said that the symptoms people are experiencing might be somehow connected with the characteristics of this unusual time.

“Perhaps people were used to keeping on a mask all the time, and they were more protected, and now they are starting to wear them less and therefore are more exposed,” he pointed out.

Last year, when allergy season occurred, Israel was in the middle of its first and most strict lockdown

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Hagin said that if last year people were less exposed because they spent most of the time indoors, they could have forgotten the severity of the symptoms and this might have also led them to feel especially down this year.

However, Prof. Nancy Agmon, head of the Clinical Immunology, Angioedema and Allergy Unit at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer said that she believes in 2021 things are actually better than in previous seasons.

“We have not encountered any increase in problems related to allergies,” she pointed out. “On the contrary, people are wearing a mask so they’re less exposed to the pollens.”

Agmon explained that of the several factors determining the severity of seasonal allergies, the pollen count is the most important one.

“But even if the pollen count is high, if someone puts a barrier between the environment and their airways, like a mask, they will clearly be less exposed,” she explained.

Both experts emphasized that no study has been conducted yet on this year’s allergy seasons, so there can be no certainties.

Allergies develop due to a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition and environmental elements.

Hagin said that so far people who suffer from allergies do not appear to be more at risk of getting infected with the coronavirus or to develop more severe symptoms.

“I also want to emphasize that they shouldn’t be concerned about receiving the vaccine,” he added. “The vaccine hasn’t caused any significant allergic reaction, even those with a history of allergies can be jabbed, they just need to be inoculated under supervision. There is a lot of disinformation on the topic.”