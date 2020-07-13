The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel emergency medicine head advocates end to 24-hour shifts

A talk with Prof. Mike Drescher of the Israel Association of Emergency Medicine

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 13, 2020 19:07
Professor Mike Drescher, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Beilinson Hospital and chairman of the Israel Association of Emergency Medicine (photo credit: AVIV CHOFI)
Professor Mike Drescher, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Beilinson Hospital and chairman of the Israel Association of Emergency Medicine
(photo credit: AVIV CHOFI)
Prof. Mike Drescher, chief of emergency medicine at Beilinson Hospital and chairman of the Israel Association of Emergency Medicine (IAEM), expressed his support for the recent public demands by doctors in training to do away with 24-hour workdays in the hospital.
“Not all specialties are the same, but in the emergency department, there is no place for doctors working 24-hour shifts,” Drescher said. “We have long called for day and night shifts for doctors working in the Emergency Department. When a patient arrives with an emergency at 4 a.m., she should expect to see a doctor who is fresh and alert, not someone entering their 20th straight hour on the job.”
This will require additional resources, Drescher noted, but the return in public health will be worth the investment.
Drescher explained that his goal as chairman of the association was to ensure that hospital emergency departments throughout the country were fully staffed with both emergency medicine experts and trainees. “We are looking for people who are developing their entire career in emergency medicine. When you make that experience part of your practice, you are a better doctor,” he said.
Today, he said that most hospitals in Israel offer training programs for emergency medicine, but added that there are not enough training spots to staff all the positions that are needed now. Drescher pointed out that a well-staffed and organized emergency medicine program could distinguish between those patients who are very sick and need to be admitted and those who do not need to be hospitalized and can recuperate with follow-up outpatient care. 
“We have a ways to go in establishing emergency medicine as an institution in Israel in the way that it is in most of the Western world,” said Drescher. While emergency medicine has long been recognized as a medical sub-specialty throughout much of the world, it was only officially accepted in Israel some twenty years ago. “Once upon a time,” he said, “the emergency room was staffed by on-call doctors or junior doctors. It was a phase that doctors went through on their way to becoming specialists in something else. Over the years, it became clear that this was an area that needed a specialty.”
Drescher explained that hospital emergency medicine departments have become a major focus of care and diagnosis of COVID-19 patients. When the first wave of the illness began, emergency departments designated separate areas of each department to provide special focus and isolation. At that time, he notes, there was a general decrease in the number of people who came to hospitals for emergency treatment, due to concerns of infection from COVID-19 patients in the hospital. While the avoidance of going to the hospital for necessary emergency treatment was not healthy, it did give the emergency medicine departments time to organize and prepare for COVID-19 patients. Now that emergency room visits for non-COVID related ailments have returned to normal, however, emergency medicine departments are spread much thinner. He added that “dealing with suspected COVID-19 patient is more complicated – in terms of where to do x-rays and protecting staff. It adds another layer of complexity and complication and requires resources and attention.”
Today, explained Drescher, emergency departments in Israel treat approximately 3 million cases per year, and doctors who specialize in this area need to have vast familiarity with a broad base of medical knowledge, coupled with the ability to quickly make decisions under pressure. “There’s a huge amount to know, and you have to be prepared to take care of an enormously large range of problems. You have to be a well-rounded and very knowledgeable physician to start with,” Drescher said. “We don’t have appointments, and you never know the next thing that will come through,” he added.
Unlike family doctors who see their patients regularly, emergency medicine physicians usually do not see the same patients a second time. “There is no luxury of developing relationships over time, and your compassion quotient has to be high so that you can do that with someone you don’t know – someone who is different from you,” he said, adding that patients who come to hospital emergency rooms for treatment are frequently among the more marginal members of society, who may not have an organized family doctor.
Looking to the future of emergency medicine in Israel, Drescher said that more physicians were choosing to specialize in emergency medicine. “We are moving forward,” he said, “but we need to push to the point where it becomes the standard. As the head of the Israel Association of Emergency Medicine, we have a lot of work to do, and the public needs to know that we’re here for the public.”


Tags Israel medicine hospital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by