Israel gives Dr. Fauci Dan David Prize, $1m. for 'defending science'

The prize honors outstanding contributions that expand knowledge of the past, enrich society in the present, and promise to improve the future of our world.

By GADI ZAIG  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 21:08
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI testifies during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill last month. (photo credit: KEVIN DIETSCH/REUTERS)
Dr. Anthony Fauci is among several laureates to be awarded for the internationally renowned Dan David Prize. Based in Tel Aviv University, the Dan David Prize Honors annually awards three prizes of US $1 million each to globally inspiring individuals and organizations.
Fauci was given the award for "defending science," as well as advocating for coronavirus vaccines.
Other laureates include health and medicine historians Prof. Alison Bashford, Prof. Katharine Park and Prof. Keith Wailoo; and the pioneers of an anti-cancer immunotherapy, Prof. Zelig Eshhar, Prof. Carl June and Dr. Steven Rosenberg. All seven individuals will share the $3 million prize and will be honored at the 2021 Dan David Prize Award Ceremony, which will be held in a special online event in May 2021.
Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the US National Institute of Health since 1984. He oversees extensive research focused on infectious and immune-mediated diseases, and is widely respected throughout the world for his efforts to develop novel diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19.  
As the pandemic began to spread, he addressed people gripped by fear and anxiety and worked relentlessly to inform individuals in the United States and elsewhere about the public health measures essential for containing the pandemic’s spread.  
The prize was established by the late Dan David, an international businessman and philanthropist whose aim was to reward those who have made a lasting impact on society and to help young students and entrepreneurs become the scholars and leaders of the future, as the laureates donate 10% of their award money to scholarships for graduate or post-graduate researchers in their respective fields.
Prof. Ariel Porat, president of Tel Aviv University and chairperson of the Dan David Prize Board, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has presented humanity with new challenges. Therefore, this year, we decided to honor the fields at the forefront of the battle against the virus – health and medicine. International review committees selected this year’s laureates for their pioneering work and their exceptional contributions to humanity in these fields, in three time dimensions – past, present and future.”
Ariel David, director of the Dan David Foundation and son of the prize founder, said: “During the past year, we sought to address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We chose to do so while staying true to the broad and diverse approach that distinguishes the Prize, recognizing achievements in a wide variety of fields that deal with issues of health, medicine and epidemiology. Our laureates for this year have probed how humanity has dealt with sickness and pandemics throughout history; they have provided relief, guidance and leadership in dealing with current outbreaks."  


