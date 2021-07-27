The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel health team assists Philippines in COVID-19 response

This is the second group of experts from Israel to travel to the area to assist in the management of the pandemic. A previous delegation spent time in the country in June.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 27, 2021 17:55
AMSA_IL Med Team - Philippine Ambassador Macairog S. Alberto (fourth from left) sends off the Israeli medical team, which will be working with the Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 to share Israel's experiences and best practices in treating Covid-19 patients. The team is comprised of D (photo credit: PHILIPPINE EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)
AMSA_IL Med Team - Philippine Ambassador Macairog S. Alberto (fourth from left) sends off the Israeli medical team, which will be working with the Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 to share Israel's experiences and best practices in treating Covid-19 patients. The team is comprised of D
(photo credit: PHILIPPINE EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)
A delegation of four senior health professionals arrived in the Philippines this week for a six-day visit to share best practices in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
“This mission is focused on how to respond to the COVID situation,” Philippines Ambassador to Israel Macairog S. Alberto told The Jerusalem Post. “The team will discuss how to prevent, isolate, detect and treat [the virus], and reintegration strategies that could be used by the Philippines based on the experience of Israel to combat COVID-19.”
The group of professionals is composed of Shira Peleg, head nurse in the Emergency Department of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; Eyad Jeries, trauma coordinator for Galilee Medical Center; Chaim Markos Rafalowski, disaster management coordinator for Magen David Adom; and Dr. Guy Chosen, a senior physician in Sourasky’s COVID-19 department.
The mission was arranged by the Health Ministry’s International Relations department, with the support of the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli embassy in the Philippines.
The group has meetings with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and with National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., among other top health officials. 
MSA_Choshen - Philippine Ambassador Macairog S. Alberto presenting Dr. Guy Choshen with face masks and face shields for the delegation, which are required under health protocols in the Philippines. (Photo credit: Philippine Embassy)MSA_Choshen - Philippine Ambassador Macairog S. Alberto presenting Dr. Guy Choshen with face masks and face shields for the delegation, which are required under health protocols in the Philippines. (Photo credit: Philippine Embassy)
“We also came to observe and learn from the Philippines their COVID-19 response,” Chosen told the Post in a WhatsApp interview from Manila. “The Philippines have various challenges as they are facing a much larger population spread over 7,100 islands.”
This is the second group of experts from Israel to travel to the area to assist in the management of the pandemic. A previous delegation spent time in the country in June to assist with the Philippines’ vaccine roll out.
“We are using the Israeli model to conduct the vaccine roll out,” Alberto said.
So far, 3.93 billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been given out in the country and 1.08 billion people are fully vaccinated – 14% of the population, according to Our World in Data. 
The country is still reporting around 6,500 new cases per day and has around 55,000 total active cases, as reported by the World ‘O Meters website.
“The best place to be now during COVID is in Israel because of what Israel has done in preventing the spread of COVID, the vaccination roll out and the scientific developments that have been conducted here in Israel,” the ambassador told the Post. “We look at Israel as a role model."
On Tuesday, Israel reported that more than 2,000 daily cases had been diagnosed the day before.
Alberto added that the Philippines considers Israel a “brother nation,” and recalled how the Jewish State helped the country during the 2013 typhoon, sending a medical team and equipment during a critical and tragic time. 
"Israel has always been a good friend to the Philippines," he said. "Your willingness to share your time and expertise with our medical personnel reflects the nature of that friendship."


Tags philippines israel Philippines Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to take a bigger step for the environment - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by