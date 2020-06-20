The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel is in coronavirus second wave, dead could reach hundreds - report

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 20, 2020 16:01
A girl hugs her mother before entering her elementary school in Sderot as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A girl hugs her mother before entering her elementary school in Sderot as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The State of Israel is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus that differs in characteristics from the first wave but not in its severity, according to a report published over the weekend by the Corona National Information and Knowledge Center.
According to the report, over the past few weeks, the number of new infections in Israel has consistently risen. From May 15 to 21, the average number of new infections per day was around 16. Today, four weeks later, the average is around 200.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Health Ministry was reporting that 268 people were diagnosed with the virus in the past day, bringing the total of active patients to 4,598. The number of patients in serious condition was 39.
“If no action is taken and the current growth rate does not decrease significantly,” the report states, “then in a month, the number of new daily infections will be over 1,000 and the number of dead will reach many hundreds.”
The report added that there are more than 20 new patients in serious condition, whereas a month ago there were almost no new severe patients at all. Furthermore, it explained, that whereas at first it appeared that infection was concentrated in specific areas, it is now throughout the country.
The authors of the report recommend that five steps be taken immediately to help get coronavirus in Israel under control:
First, recent steps to reopen the economy should be reevaluated both in terms of their impact on the spread of the virus and in terms of the message that certain reliefs send the public.
Second, a national communications campaign should be considered, including increasing information about the severity of the disease. The report recommends that targeted campaigns be carried out among specific sectors, though it does not elaborate.
Third, enforcement of the Health Ministry’s regulations should be stepped up.
Fourth, improved contact tracing should be implemented, including hiring new staff to carry out these epidemiological investigations.
On Friday, the Health Ministry announced plans to increase staffing in this area, which is considered key to stopping the spread of corona. In general, it is recommended to “test, trace and isolate.”
The ministry said it hopes to hire 300 more contact tracers immediately.
“Rapidly cutting off the infection chain is very important for coping with the increase in morbidity,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. “We will allocate every resource needed to help."
Lastly, the report said that the country must implement an effective means of removing sick people from their homes and relocating them to state-run “coronavirus hotels.”
The authors of the report added that in some ways Israel is better off this time around than last. For example, whereas in the first round of the virus around 13% of patients were over the age of 65, this time only around 8% are older. 
In addition, the health system is better prepared to handle these serious cases.
However, it said that in other ways Israel is more challenged, especially in that many cases during the first wave were brought into Israel from abroad, whereas now the source of infection is exclusively within Israel, making it more difficult to control and suppress.  
It said that “in our estimation, if not actions are taken … within a month the total number of deceased will reach many hundreds. This situation could lead to exceedingly difficult financial decisions, to the point of closure.”


