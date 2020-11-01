Israel launches coronavirus vaccine human trials

The first Israelis to be injected with the country’s coronavirus vaccine candidate have been injected, according to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Sheba Medical Center.Anar Ottolenghi, 34, a resident of Moshav Tlalim in southern Israel, was vaccinated at Hadassah and Segev Harel, 26, from Kfar Yonah at Sheba. “I feel good,” Ottolenghi, said, "excited. I want to encourage as many people to join the experiment and help the entire public.”The Hadassah volunteer is a doctorate student in immunology at Ben-Gurion University. In an interview with Ynet last week, Harel said he is participating in the trial because “there is a global pandemic that is disabling life and I have a chance to help. I am a young and healthy guy and I think [people like me] need to help, so we can get over this. If that’s the least I can give to get rid of this virus, then why not?”The vaccine was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research as is called “Brilife.”Sunday marks the start of the Phase I human trial, which will be conducted on 80 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55. Each volunteer will be monitored over the course of three weeks to determine if there are any side effects caused by the vaccine. Researchers will also examine whether volunteers develop antibodies to coronavirus, which leads to immunity.When Phase I is completed, if successful, Phase II will commence.