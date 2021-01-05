Israel launches Phase II trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate

The first person to receive a dose of Israel’s coronavirus vaccine as part of the country’s Phase II trial was inoculated on Tuesday in at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon in the presence of President Reuven Rivlin. The volunteer's name was Elad, though no other information about him was released. The next five volunteers are expected to receive their first doses later this week. Israel’s vaccine candidate, Brilife, was developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research. The Phase I trial of the vaccine was completed back in late November. Some 80 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 were inoculated at Hadassah-University Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center. No significant side effects were identified. So far, according to a release by the President’s Residence, some 350 potential volunteers have registered for Phase II of the trial. The Phase II trial will ultimately include 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 and over, including senior citizens. The aim of this phase is to complete vaccine safety precautions, determine effective dosages and further determine the vaccine’s effectiveness.If the Phase II trial is successful, it will enable the launch of a large-scale Phase III trial to test the effectiveness of the vaccine with the participation of up to 30,000 volunteers in Israel and abroad. Phase III is the final phase required to achieve approval for vaccination.
